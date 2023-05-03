Sheriff Dan Pickett and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office are off to a new initiative this summer.
Deputies will start patrolling the trails in rural Bremer County.
“With approximately 13 miles of trails between Waverly, Denver, and Readlyn, we thought it would be beneficial to make our presence known from spring to fall,” Pickett said in a press release.
He added that the fully marked Ranger, which is familiar to the public at events like the fair, will be on random patrol, including evening and night patrols to help deter suspicious activities and vandalism.
“Our plan is to be visible to those who use the trail and give us another opportunity to engage in community policing,” he said.
For the kids who abide by the rules and wear helmets, deputies will handing out stickers, pencils, bracelets, and even free ice cream cone tickets, courtesy of The Sweet Spot in Denver.
Pickett noted that the Ranger is equipped with a first aid kit and an AED.
“Our goal is to engage with the public and to make the trails safer for those that may choose to use them by themselves,” he said. “We encourage anyone that sees us out patrolling to take a break and engage in some conversation with us. Who knows, we may even have a bottle of water for you!”