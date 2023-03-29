When Bremer County Sgt. Sean Hartman clocked a motorist driving 108 mph in a 55 mph zone on March 24, he quipped in a social media post:
“Caitlin Clark doesn’t even move this fast.”
The reference to the Hawkeye basketball sensation was meant to illustrate the point, as Hartman put it, that this speed is “a tad too fast for us in Bremer County!!”
“We are seeing speeds like this on a regular basis,” the deputy wrote. “Come on, folks, use your head not your foot!!”
The posting sparked discussion on social media, but Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett said driving at high speeds results in fines and a license suspension, among other penalties.
He said that since the pandemic, his deputies encounter higher speeds sometimes once a week.
Pickett added that the highest speed clocked in the county was on Oct. 15 in the morning, when a black sports car was recorded to be driving at 163 mph in the direction of Chickasaw County. Pickett said that at the time, his deputy called for help but none was available, so the driver got away.
Pickett added that such excessive speed is rare, but typically, deputies see speeds exceeding 100 mph, including a recent one at 113 mph.
High speeds may occur during the day, but mostly happen at night, he said.
“Sometimes, they get away with it, but if it is a habit, they will get caught,” he said.