Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett spent part of Monday evening talking with the Sumner City Council and Sumner Mayor Billy Lehmkuhl.
The subject of that discussion had to do with the law enforcement situation in town and how the city can move forward.
Currently, there is only one police officer in Sumner, where until the resignation of Chief Chad Koch last year, there were two officers and a chief.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office has been providing services to the town on and off in their time of need.
From August until October of 2020, for instance, the town paid the sheriff’s office $7,000 a month to cover the hours outside of the work of then-current law enforcement. Once Sumner hired a police chief that fall, the city reduced its pay to the sheriff’s office to $3,000 per month.
Meanwhile, the chief resigned and one of the officers moved on, just a month and a half after finishing the law enforcement academy, leaving the town with a single police officer.
Pickett said that one of the issues at hand, as in many small towns, is the pay. He said that if an officer position is advertised in the low $40,000s, it is unlikely to attract many qualified applicants, and if it did, it would be short term.
Mayor Lehmkuhl could not be reached for comment by deadline.
“We had a really good discussion,” Pickett said. “The council asked a lot of good questions.”
Pickett said his office has two openings for deputies, and helping Sumner adds pressure to his short staff. The applicant pool for one of the openings has nine certified and six non-certified officers, lower than in years past, he added.
A year ago, Pickett said, there were 26 applications for a job posting in his office, and by the time the process reached its conclusion, the pool had shrunk to 11.
In Bremer County, Tripoli and Readlyn each have one police officer; Janesville has two and Denver three, while Plainfield and Frederika contract with the sheriff’s office. Meanwhile in Waverly, the county seat, there are 17 officers on staff.
“We had a good conversation about what we need to do — including advertising and the starting salary — to move forward and get the police department to full service,” he said.