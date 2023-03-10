A four-hour standoff in Sumner on March 10, with multiple law enforcement agencies responding to a private residence, ended up with the self-inflicted death of an armed man whose victim is in stable condition, according to a press release by the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office.
There is no danger to the public, Detective Jason Ellison said in the press release.
The Sumner-Fredericksburg School District canceled classes, due to safety concerns.
According to the press release, Bruce Kuhlmann, 65, refused multiple law enforcement requests to drop his weapon when law enforcement attempted to negotiate with Kuhlmann for over four hours.
The press release says that the Iowa State Patrol Area C Tactical Team “utilized less than lethal tactics” to get Kuhlmann to surrender peacefully before making entry to the residence, where the suspect was found deceased.
Kuhlmann was transported to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner for autopsy. The victim was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where she remains in stable condition.
The Sumner Police Department was assisted by the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Bremer County Dispatch, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Waverly Police, Tripoli Police, Fayette Police Department, Iowa Department of Transportation MVE, SEMS, Community Memorial Hospital, Gunderson Air, Sumner Fire, Tripoli EMS, Bremer County Emergency Management, Bremer County Medical Examiners Officer.