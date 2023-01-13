Accident

The investigation revealed that a 2016 Ram truck, driven by a 17-year-old, had failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a 2009 Chevy Suburban, driven by Stanley Koester of Sumner and owned by the Sumner/Fredericksburg School District.

A collision between two vehicles at 8:10 a.m. on Friday , Jan. 13, at the intersection of Viking Ave (V-56) and 132nd Street northwest of Sumner sent two to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and a juvenile was charged with operating while under the influence of a controlled substance.

According to a press release by the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a personal injury motor vehicle accident at the intersection.