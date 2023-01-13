A collision between two vehicles at 8:10 a.m. on Friday , Jan. 13, at the intersection of Viking Ave (V-56) and 132nd Street northwest of Sumner sent two to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and a juvenile was charged with operating while under the influence of a controlled substance.
According to a press release by the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a personal injury motor vehicle accident at the intersection.
The investigation revealed that a 2016 Ram truck, driven by a 17-year-old, had failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a 2009 Chevy Suburban, driven by Stanley Koester of Sumner and owned by the Sumner/Fredericksburg School District.
When deputies arrived at the scene, the occupants of the Suburban were trapped and had to be extricated by the Sumner Fire Department.
Eugene Knoploh and Virgil Erhardt, both of Sumner, were transported to Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Stanley Koester, the driver of the Suburban, and the 17-year-old were not injured in the accident.
At the scene, the juvenile was charged with failure to obey a stop sign and violation of a restricted license. Later, they were transported to the Bremer County Jail, where they were charged with operating while under the influence of a controlled substance.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State
Patrol, Sumner Fire Department, Tieskotter Collision Center and Sumner Emergency Medical Services.