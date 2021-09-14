Sherwin “Shorty” Earl Kleinschmidt, 86, who recently moved to Fort Worth, Texas, and formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Aug. 12, 2021. Shorty was born Nov. 25, 1934, to Arnold and Elda Kleinschmidt. On Feb. 14, 1954, he married the love of his life, Marlys Yockstick. Together, they raised five loving children (Julie, Jeannie, Jody, Jason and Jenny).
Shorty served his country in the United States Army from 1953-55 at Presidio in San Francisco, California. Shorty was also a past Commander of the Waverly, Iowa, AMVETS and worked 25 years at John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works. Shorty enjoyed woodworking, fishing, camping, the Chicago Cubs, watching professional football, and attending UNI Panther football games. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his many grandchildren. Shorty was a servant of God and a member of New Day Christian Center in Evansdale, Iowa.
Shorty is survived by his wife Marlys, of Fort Worth, Texas; five children, Julie (Lyle) Bayless, of Fort Worth, Texas, Jeannie (Bruce) Turley, of Lake Worth, Texas, Jody Trask (Kenny), of Clarksville, Iowa, Jason (Shelly) Kleinschmidt, of Kyle, Texas, and Jenny (Steve) Nixon, of Council Bluffs, Iowa; 10 grandchildren, David Headington, Michael (Sarah) Headington, Travis Turley, Trena (Collin) Weeks, Delaney Trask, Dani (Matt) Rottink, Ryan (Samantha) Trask, Kaylie Kleinschmidt, Kyler (Brittany) Nixon, and Treyton Nixon; seven great-grandchildren, Bryce, Bailey, Austin, Addison, Bentleigh, Lyncoln, and one on the way; three sisters, Lois (Beach) Trimble, Judy (Bruce) Wiegmann, and Debbie (Tim) Pittman.
Sherwin was preceded in death by his parents, his nephew Kevin Trimble and a brother-in-law Marv Yockstick.
There will be a Visitation from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at New Day Christian Center located at 644 Home Acres Ave. in Evansdale, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at New Day Christian Center with a lunch served prior to his service. Shorty will have a military rights burial at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery on Sept. 27, 2021.
Memorials can be directed to the American Cancer Society or the Sullivan Hartogh Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flights. Condolences can be sent to Marlys Kleinschmidt’s home at 6101 Old Denton Road, No. 116, Fort Worth, TX 76131.