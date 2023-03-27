Shirley Mae Patro, age 76, of Waverly, Iowa, died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
Shirley was born on March 24, 1946, in Aplington, Iowa, the daughter of Elmer and Dena Williams Reints. She was raised in Parkersburg, Iowa, and attended the Parkersburg School System. Shirley was united in marriage to Venice Fasse on June 8, 1963, the couple would divorce in 1981. She was united in marriage to Donald Patro on September 5, 1987, at the farm in Woolstock, Iowa. Don passed away on March 6, 2002, and Shirley moved to Shell Rock and later Waverly, where she worked at Bartels and Waverly Health Center.
Shirley’s greatest enjoyment was having her entire family together. She also enjoyed rodeos, going fishing, and Figure 8 and Stock Car races, where she cheered on her favorite team “Fasse-Patro Racing Team #63”.
Shirley’s memory is honored by: six children, Rick (Vicki) Fasse of Cedar Falls, Sandy (John Scigliano) Johnson of Gladbrook, Iowa, Tom (Jessi) Fasse of Shell Rock, Deb Dunham of Webster City, Randy (Deanna) Patro, Pearland, Texas, and Kimberly Tam, Kansas City, Missouri; twelve grandchildren, Jonathan (Alicia) Fasse, Anna (Dan) Crank, Lisa (Chris) Keller, Jennifer (Warren) Walker, Hunter Fasse, Blake Dunham, Megan Wiedmann, Cody (Victoria) Patro, Meghan (Lance) Geiman, Teri Jamison, JD (Jill) Tam, and Jeff (Jayme) Tam; eighteen great-grandchildren; three sisters, Beverly (Jim) Fails of Shell Rock, Lorraine (Vern) Holland of Clarksville, Iowa, and Joyce (Bob) Bausman of Parkersburg; and five brothers, Darryl (Marlene) Reints of Aplington, Elmer (Beverly) Reints of Shell Rock, Gordon (Liz) Reints of Susanville, California, Kevin (Vicki) Reints of Allison, and Rodney (Lori) Reints of Parkersburg. Shirley was preceded in death by: her parents; both husbands; daughter, Pamela Patro; grandson, Gabriel Dean Dunham; and a sister, Diana Yarcho.
Shirley has been cremated and a Celebration of her life will be held on Friday, March 31, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock from 6 to 8 p.m. Graveside services and burial of her and Don’s ashes will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 1 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Memorials may be directed to Shirley’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-885-4321