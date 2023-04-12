Shirley Marie Heine, age 95, of Waverly, Iowa, died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at her daughter’s home surrounded by family.
Shirley was born on February 5, 1928, in Denver, Iowa, the daughter of Otto and Freda (Arns) Schaefer. She was raised east of Waverly and attended Washington #7 country school and in 1946, graduated from Waverly High School. Shirley was united in marriage to Doug Heine on January 6, 1973, at Faith United Methodist Church in Waverly. During her life she worked at Lyles Food Market in Waverly, baby sat, cleaned houses, and for 26 years worked as a clerk at Bremer County Treasurer’s office, retiring in 1987.
Shirley was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church-Artesian rural Waverly, Iowa. In her younger years, she enjoyed sewing and gardening. She loved baking and made jello jigglers for every family gathering. Shirley loved getting together with family whether it was on holidays or yard work day at her home. She may not have been able to help much in her later years, but she would ride around on her golf cart and be quick to let you know if you were doing it wrong. She spent many endless hours sitting on her porch watching the birds and listening to her old transistor radio. After Doug passed away, her dog Kandy and later her cat Shyla became her faithful companions. She had a knack for being quick witted which made for some very entertaining and hilarious conversations. Over the last year and a half, she became a proud customer and supporter of Bremer Brewing Company.
Shirley’s memory is honored by: three children, Craig (Tonya) Anderson of Denver, Iowa, Cathy (Vernon) Sebilsky of Waverly, Iowa, and Chuck (Becky) Anderson of Overland Park, Kansas; ten grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and special friends, Ron Kahler, Catherine Orth and Steve Kahler. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a brother, Romaine Schaefer.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Artesian rural Waverly with Pastor Larry Feldt officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church Artesian or to Shirley’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements. 319-352-1187