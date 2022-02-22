Wartburg College’s student-led Black Student Union and the Multicultural Student Services Office are hosting a Black Business Expo on campus Feb. 22, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event, in the Heritage and St. Elizabeth Rooms, is part of the organization’s Black History Month programming and is open to the public. Masks are required on campus while indoors.
“Black Student Union is excited to host and promote the Black Expo, and hopefully this is something the future executive team can continue,” said Jaylen McBride, BSU president. “I think it is important that we highlight Black businesses and help them create generational wealth. When one succeeds, we all succeed so it’s exciting to see this come together. As a senior and president of BSU, I’m excited to end Black History Month with this expo.”
Participating businesses include:
• Kravve Gourmet Popcorn
• Ari’z
• LuLits Hair Essence
• Ryah CandleLand
• Lovelady Lash Extension
• Amani Community Services
• Jewels by Clarissa Lachelle
• Absalom, LLC
• Celebrate Sisters, Inc.
• Kisha’s Desserts and Eatery
• Big Q’s Clothing
• $5 Bling Sensations by Chantel
• Chantel Sisk, Independent Color Street Stylist
• Beat the Streetz
Guests are invited to meet the business owners, learn more about their products and services, and either shop the on-site stock or pick up coupons for a later date.