Waverly Newspapers announced the winners of the annual Christmas-time Shop Local, Shop Waverly contest, and 13 lucky readers shared $500 in cash.
The $100 grand prize winner is Amy Kent, of Waverly.
The four winners of $50 each are John Knight, of Waverly, Kathryn Kingery, of Waverly, Pat Westmeyer, of Shell Rock, and Richard Arends, of Waverly.
There were eight winners of $25: Barb Klapperich, of Waverly, Dawn Leisinger, of Waverly, Diann Curtis, of Denver, Shelly Jones, of Waverly, Sheryl Hammel, of Denver, Terri Huber, of Denver, Trivona Drewis, of Waverly, and Kerri Wilson, of Waverly.
The newspaper is now holding a Cute Baby online contest. Look for more details inside these pages. Also, look for our bingo contest starting in February.