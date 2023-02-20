The Shell Rock Community Development Corporation has launched a Shell Rock Dollars program to keep money circulating through its local business community. Shell Rock Dollars are available for purchase at CUSB Bank in Shell Rock in $10 increments, and they make great gifts for all occasions.
Board President of the Shell Rock Community Development Corporation explains the purpose behind the program, “We are excited to introduce Shell Rock Dollars as a way to support our local businesses. This investment will encourage residents to stay in Shell Rock for their services, entertainment, and more.”
Studies consistently show that shopping local has a major impact on the local economy, supporting local workers, suppliers, schools, and communities.
“The program will help encourage those who may not be familiar with the opportunities in Shell Rock to stop by and see all that we have to offer,” says Mayor Larry Young. Purchasers of Shell Rock Dollars, or those who are the end recipients of them, can use them at any business or entity in Shell Rock that accepts checks.