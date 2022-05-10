On May 20, a silent auction fundraiser and golf tournament will be held at the Waverly Municipal Golf course to raise funds for Kasey Krueger’s brain surgery. Krueger suffered a bout with spinal meningitis at just five months old. At the age of 21, he started suffering from a seizure disorder that affects him in his sleep. As an avid golfer that calls Willow Run Country Club his home, Krueger wants this tournament to be fun and to celebrate with friends. No money from the tournament fee of $50 will go towards the surgery but all silent auction proceeds will. The format is a four-person flighted best shot with both men and women invited to play with 16 on-course games with chances to win prizes. Recently, Krueger had 15 wires and screws put into his head to help with his condition.
“My doctors said this is 100% the correct choice for me to do,” Krueger said. “The only risk is slight vision loss and not being able to recognize some things for a few days.”
The surgery will be to remove a part of his right frontal lobe and Krueger will be forecasted to be in the hospital for only a few days. Krueger is also an ambassador for SQAIRZ golf shoes and will be doing some commercials and other sponsorship deals. SQAIRZ is also donating shoes and hats for the silent auction. For more information, contact Waverly Municipal Golf Course at 319-352-1530. The silent auction is currently active and will be running until May 20.