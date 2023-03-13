Iowa’s own Barbecue Pitmaster Moe Cason will headline the Iowa Eats Food & Drink Festival, April 1 at Waterloo Convention Center.
Featuring all Iowa food, beverages, chefs, and artisans, the festival is the first of its kind to be held in eastern Iowa. The new event is being hosted by Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area and presented by Farmer’s State Bank and Iowa Corn Growers Association.
“Silos & Smokestacks’ mission is to tell the agriculture story. We want everyone to know how important agriculture is to their daily lives,” said Cara Miller, executive director for Silos & Smokestacks. “What better way to highlight that than showcase Iowa agriculture, food and drink products. Everyone eats!”
Moe Cason, who was born and raised in Des Moines, will give a Main Stage presentation on how he got his start as a barbecue pitmaster as well as teach a class in “The Meat Locker” on the best way to barbecue. Cason has been a contestant, judge, and star on Destination America’s Pitmaster’s and BBQ Pit Wars, a judge on “SMOKED,” and hosts “World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason” on Disney+. According to moecasonbbq.com, he is passionate about BBQ because what initially was a hobby, very quickly turned into a way of life. He is a self-taught pitmaster, using skills and authentic ingredients passed down from his grandmother, Margaret Cason.
Iowa Eats Food & Drink Festival goers will enjoy food and beverage tastings, cooking and product demonstrations, live entertainment and more. Advance tickets are $10 per person and include food and beverage samples. Children five and under are free. And, children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Attendees must be 21 and have a valid ID for sampling or purchasing alcoholic beverages. Additional food and beverages will be available for purchase.
“I am really excited about the opportunity Iowa Eats will give some of the smaller ‘mom and pop’ businesses to highlight their great products,” said Miller. “Not only will it grow their businesses, but will help Iowans see they don’t have to go far to get quality food and beverages.”
In addition to visiting exhibitor booths, festival-goers will have the opportunity to attend classes led by food and beverage industry experts, authors, and local celebrities. Sessions will range from Iowa beer and wine pairings, to cooking with Iowa-grown products. Rounding out the Main Stage line up are Jayay Goodvin, “Iowa’s Wurst Road Trip;” Darcy Maulsby, “Fast Food, Farm Style;” Capri Cafaro, “Eat Your Heartland Out;” and “A Conversation with Iowa Chefs,” moderated by KWWL’s Colin Dorsey.
“This is a vibrant part of Iowa and we want people to know there is great food, drink and fun to have in this region,” said Miller. “We also know there are a lot of folks with wonderful Iowa products to share.”
To become a vendor, partner with Iowa Eats or to buy your tickets, visit www.iowaeatsfesitval.com.