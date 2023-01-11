Waterloo – Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area (SSNHA) has been reauthorized by congress for another 15 years.

“We are thrilled with the passing of this legislation. It will allow Silos & Smokestacks to focus on supporting the sites and attractions that make up the heritage area,” said Cara Miller, executive director of Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area. “We no longer have to worry every couple of years whether we will exist or not.”