As someone who has made and used puppets for about 50 years, I have things and stuff.
I became a puppeteer when my son was in the volunteer busing program in Des Moines and I offered to keep his school’s library open on Wednesdays when their regular librarian had two schools and was not scheduled to be there on Wednesdays. In making this offer, I spoke with the principal and as some will know, I talked a lot. I was Pat, a librarian, who worked with kids. I must have mentioned my friend Pat, a librarian who worked with kids and had puppets.
In the next week’s Superintendent’s Bulletin, there was a notice that Pat Coffie would do a free, 20 minute puppet show in the library on Wednesday and anyone who wanted to bring their class could just sign up. I didn’t have a puppet. I had never had a puppet.
13 classes signed up for my show on Wednesday. Other schools saw the notice. In all, there were 27 calls the day the Superintendent’s bulletin came out. I went home and cut the head off a piggy bank, I found a wire dragon in the boys’ toy box. I went to my friend’s home and she gave me a pattern. I made puppets.
By that Wednesday, I could do a show and puppetry grew and grew in my work with others. For “Little White Duck” and “Swinging on a Star,” I followed the instructions for the first set—felt for bodies and felt with cardboard backing for mouths. The kids talked the faces out in about six weeks. Gradually I changed to stronger fabrics and began to make the mouths out of iron-on denim. Now the mouths were flexible and the puppets were washable and almost indestructible. I continued to do interactive puppetry.
If I needed something, I figured it out and made it. Talking wrench? You bet. Mule? Yes, and not that donkey thing. A mule. Dragons? Many, many, many and all the peaceable dragon stories and books.
Simplification now means taking the wonderful remnants of fabric and supplies and passing them on. I thought there might be a use for them in the agencies that include Art projects. I have friends and cohorts in West Liberty, in Des Moines, in Cedar Rapids and in other locations. I also thought some of the agencies in Waverly might find uses for these. Libraries, home schoolers, churches, schools, sewing clubs, so many places where people have discovered the joys of Art untapped as yet.
There is a box of scissors for fine work, not the rounded ends used in grade school. I’m planning to deliver them to a friend at a church school in Cedar Rapids and I’ll mail more to the puppetry business in West Liberty, unless a place in Waverly asks.
There is a set of storage containers that is better than totes or boxes. It is a three-unit stack that does not have to be unstacked to have access to the contents. Each unit has its own lid and opening. Fits well in a corner.
Many pieces of fabric are present. You never know when you’ll need that fuzzy or shiny or dull or… piece.
In the concoctions box I had for children, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces and nephews and all those others, there was most everything to use for Art. They would take the box and work quietly for hours on Art projects of their own design. Fabric flowers on construction paper? People, landscapes, books, pets? Whatever.
And now to pass the treasured things and stuff along. Books, homemade puppet wigs, eyes, teeth, things and stuff.
So far, offered here to Southeast and to St. Paul’s. Libraries? I know preparations are well under way and probably nearly complete for school this year. Still, cannot help but think there are opportunities here.
I’ll be doing a program via Zoom for Youth, Educators, and Storytellers or YES for the National Storytelling Network soon. I am certain that the last of these collections of things and stuff will find new homes as a result and continue to please those who love creativity.
Is there a concoctions box at your place?
Patricia Coffie is a storyteller and retired librarian living in Waverly. She can be reached at maemaude@me.com.