that pig

The first puppet Patricia Coffie made got its head from a piggy bank.

As someone who has made and used puppets for about 50 years, I have things and stuff.

I became a puppeteer when my son was in the volunteer busing program in Des Moines and I offered to keep his school’s library open on Wednesdays when their regular librarian had two schools and was not scheduled to be there on Wednesdays. In making this offer, I spoke with the principal and as some will know, I talked a lot. I was Pat, a librarian, who worked with kids. I must have mentioned my friend Pat, a librarian who worked with kids and had puppets.