Jesse Chavez, 43, from Sioux City, Iowa, was sentenced on January 4, 2023, in federal court in Sioux City, to 180 months’ imprisonment, according to a press release by the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.

Chavez pled guilty June 28, 2022, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In 2015, Chavez was convicted of possession with intent to deliver drugs in Iowa District Court for Woodbury County.