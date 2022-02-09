Signed. Sealed. Delivered.
That is how six Waverly-Shell Rock seniors celebrated their morning on National Signing Day on Feb. 2 as they let everyone know where they will continue their academics and athletics after they leave high school this May and head off to college in the fall.
The day is well-known in athletic circles as the regular signing period start date for NCAA Division I and II football players, and two members of Mark Hubbard’s Go-Hawk squad took advantage of the occasion. Running back/defensive back Ryan Folkerts announced he would go to Wartburg College, while offensive lineman/linebacker Cole Hotz signed to play at Bemidji State in Minnesota.
But it wasn’t only football players who were honored in the early-morning ceremony near the Go-Hawk Gymnasium. Four other athletes announced their 2022-23 plans, as all other sports except for basketball are still in their signing periods through Aug. 1.
Nick Kepford will continue his cross country and track career at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Eva Diaz will wrestle at Grandview University, and Macy Smith signed her letter to play soccer at the University of Northern Iowa. Also, Morgan Schut announced she will resume her basketball career at Wartburg, which she could do because the Waverly college is in Division III and not subject to the same NLI limitation.
COLE HOTZ, BEMIDJI STATE FOOTBALL
After signing with Bemidji State, Hotz said he felt a big accomplishment getting it done.
“I’ve been working for this since I was little, and I’m pretty excited to get up there and get to work,” Hotz said afterwards.
Mostly playing on the offensive line this season, Hotz recorded one tackle but helped his team to amass 4,242 yards of total offense with 58 touchdowns during the 2021 football season that saw the Go-Hawks make the state semifinals for the first time since the 2007 season and the first since being assigned to the reconstructed Class 4A.
Hotz said there wasn’t as much recruitment following his junior year due to his injuries, but he took gameday visits to Division II schools with a few Division I Football Championship Subdivision schools making contact. He chose Bemidji State over Wayne State, Northern State, Grand View and Southern Illinois.
He said the coaches with the Beavers set that school apart.
“The campus is good, they’re a successful team in their division last year, the (Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference),” he said.
He said W-SR getting back to the UNI-Dome for the first time in 14 years was a big accomplishment during his time here. He also is enjoying his time playing basketball this season.
“I think I can take up… a hard work ethic,” Hotz said. “I’m just a hard-working person. I think that will help me there.”
RYAN FOLKERTS, WARTBURG FOOTBALL
Folkerts spent time on both sides of the ball in 2021. On offense, he had 32 rushing attempts for 252 yards and caught five balls for 71 yards with three total touchdowns, while he made 24 total tackles, 21 solo, with one sack and 1.5 tackles for loss as well as one interception.
He said it was good to know where he will be heading next fall.
“I’m really excited to play for Wartburg,” Folkerts said.
He said he visited “a number” of schools, but he felt drawn to Wartburg.
“It just feels right to play for a good team like Wartburg and go to a good school like Wartburg,” he said. “I really liked the academics. I think that’s the most important to me, but also the culture that Wartburg has built as a football team and the community. I’m excited to be a part of that.”
He chose the Knights over UNI, Luther and Central College. He did like the fact that Wartburg is right in his hometown.
Folkerts is proud of his football and academic accomplishments at W-SR.
“I hope I can keep getting good grades in college and also make a big impact on the Wartburg football team,” he said.
MORGAN SCHUT, WARTBURG BASKETBALL
Schut has been rehabilitating two ACL injuries over the last two years, which has kept her off the court.
“I’m excited I’ll be able to play again” in the 2022-23 season, she said.
She has had a good relationship over the recruitment period with Knights women’s basketball coach Bob Amsberry. Schut said that he had faith in her that she would recover and be able to play for the orange and black.
She said the process to fix her knee has been “crazy.”
“I rehab a lot,” she said. “I do physical therapy three times a week and lift twice a week. It’s been grueling, but it’s good.”
In her last full season as a sophomore, Schut played in all of the Go-Hawks’ 23 games, starting 12, scoring 2.52 points per game with nearly two rebounds per contest.
She said there was a point in her college decision process where she debated on whether she would even play college ball. She considered a few others, but not seriously.
“Ultimately, Wartburg always felt like home,” Schut said. “I’m super-excited to be there next year.”
NICK KEPFORD, UW-LA CROSSE CROSS COUNTRY/TRACK
Kepford is excited that his process to choose his college is done.
“When I decided I wanted to go (to UW-La Crosse), I just was like I can’t wait to do my signing and say to people that I’m going to be going there,” Kepford said after the ceremonies.
He said the process had a rough start trying to figure out where he wanted to go.
“The pieces just slowly fell into place, and it just ended up perfect,” he said. “It was nice and steady.
“I had that feeling that once I got onto that campus, it was, ‘OK, I want to go here.’ I wanted to do sports science, I knew they had the classes I wanted to take, and the price range compared to the other colleges.”
He also considered Loras College in Dubuque and Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado.
According to Varsity Bound, Kepford had a best time of 16 minutes, 22 seconds, and at last fall’s state meet in Fort Dodge, he finished 134th place in 21:08.55.
Meanwhile, on the track, he has season bests last year of 1:59.45 in the 800 meters, 4:40.92 in the 1,600 and 10:42.27 in the 3,200. At the state meet, he anchored the Go-Hawks’ 4-by-800 to a time of 8:32.05 and the medley relay to at time of 3:37.87. He also finished 22nd in the 1,600 in 4:51.55 and eighth in the 800 at his PR.
As he prepares to leave home next fall, he is looking forward to meeting new people in the southwestern Wisconsin campus.
“It’s basically kind of a fresh start kind of thing,” Kepford said. “I’m excited about that, and I’m excited to be on a team there.”
EVA DIAZ, GRAND VIEW WRESTLING
Diaz, a two-time champion at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association girls state tournament had already signed her letter prior to signing day.
“It’s been official for a little while now that I will be going to Grand View, so it didn’t feel any different,” Diaz told Waverly Newspapers in an email. “But I’m grateful to all the people who came to support me.”
She went 23-1 for the season while winning the 115-pound championship in Coralville. Trackwrestling.com lists her career record at 32-1 with 23 pins, five technical falls and a major decision. IAWrestle ranked her the top 115-pounder in the last girls ratings on Jan. 20.
Diaz said that her mind was set on Grand View when her older sister, Madison, was going through her recruitment.
“We visited William Penn and Grand View. We both really liked Grand View because of the proximity to Waverly, the wrestling program, and the size of the school,” Diaz said. “Grand View was the obvious decision for me because my sister and I are super close, and it wouldn’t make any sense at all for us to part ways.
“Also, having Ali Ragan (Olympian and medalists) at Grand View is a big plus. She is awesome and she loves the Diazes.”
Her younger brother, Bas, a freshman, is also in the Go-Hawk program, currently ranked No. 4 by IAWrestle at 145 pounds with a current record of 26-3 this year.
Diaz believes she’s been blessed to be a part of the W-SR community and wrestling program.
“Being at W-SR has given me so much: two individual state titles, two team state titles, two awesome rugby seasons, and almost two years of straight A’s,” said said. “W-SR wrestling is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. They are true experts and professionals.
“I will be taking all of the lessons that this program has taught me like, hard work and dedication and apply them to all the things that are important to me.”
MACY SMITH, UNI SOCCER
Smith, a forward with the Go-Hawks, said getting her letter signed was a big relief.
“I’m so excited to go to UNI,” Smith said. “I was debating whether I want to wrestle in college, so I was looking at Wartburg as well, but I decided to do soccer, because that’s where my passion is.”
Last season, Smith scored 10 goals and had 24 assists in helping the Go-Hawks win the Class 2A state soccer championship during her junior year. She took 68 shots, 41 of those on goal and only was given one yellow card.
During the state tournament, she made six assists while making the Class 2A all-tournament team alongside Siri Ott, Sasha Wilson and superstar goal-scorer Kenzie Roling.
Smith said that UNI women’s soccer coach Bruce Erickson helped seal her decision to be a Panther. She also considered Minnesota State-Mankato as another choice.
“The campus just feels like home, but I also wanted to challenge myself at the D-I level,” she added.
Smith said that the coaches she’s been under for cross country, wrestling, basketball and soccer have all helped mold her into becoming a very hard worker.
“That’s what I’ll take down (to UNI),” she said.