Philips RS North America LLC, formerly known as Respironics, Inc. (“Respironics”), a nationwide manufacturer of sleep and respiratory durable medical equipment (“DME”), has agreed to pay $1,283,825.40 to settle allegations that it unlawfully induced referrals for its equipment in violation of the False Claims Act and Anti-Kickback Statute, according to a press release by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.

The government specifically alleged that, between December 2015 and December 2016, Respironics helped a DME supplier procure a twelve-month, interest-free loan that was fully guaranteed by Respironics. Under the arrangement, Respironics bore the full financial risk of non-collection on the loan in the event the DME supplier defaulted on the loan. The United States contended this arrangement violated the Anti-Kickback Statute and, in turn, the False Claims Act.