The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Main Street Program will be hosting a half-day seminar for small business owners and entrepreneurs on Wednesday, August 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The session, entitled “Journey to Your Vision”, helps business owners understand their current stage of growth, what’s ahead of them as they continue to grow, and how to chart a course to reach their future goals. This “hands-on” event also provides entrepreneurs an opportunity to discuss their challenges with other business owners and utilize the collective power of their experience to help them address barriers head on. Additionally, the session connects participants with a myriad of statewide resources, many of them free, to guide and assist them along the way.
Joel Bennett, who co-facilitates the session, believes that businesses willing to invest their time in the process can reap significant rewards. “Each year we offer ‘The Journey to Your Vision’ in rural communities across the state of Iowa. It’s exciting to work with such a variety of small businesses and support the entrepreneurs that drive their growth. It’s a great opportunity for them to work on their business, instead of just in it.” Bennett shared that the seminars which began in 2013, have been attended by over 650 rural business leaders.
Executive Director, Travis Toliver says, “The Chamber Main Street Program hosted this event back in 2014 and we are excited to bring it back to Waverly for our small business members and downtown business owners. Take advantage of this free seminar designed to help grow businesses towards success and learn about useful statewide information and resources!”
The sessions were launched by Iowa Farm Bureau’s Renew Rural Iowa program and are offered in partnership with CIRAS, SBDC, and other regional partners. Although the session is valued at $350 per person, through their generous support, the sessions are offered at no cost to participants.
For more information and to register, please visit https://waverlyjtyv.eventbrite.com.
