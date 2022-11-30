W-SR Teachers who wrote and received a Smart Money Teacher Grant to enhance the educational opportunities in their specific classrooms are sharing photos of their students enjoying items purchased through the W-SR Community Schools Foundation. Grants were awarded to teachers at Carey, West Cedar, Middle School, and High School. Grants included Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics materials for elementary students, high-interest/low vocabulary books in the MS, and a welding joint kit for a HS welding class.
“Thank you so much for considering my grant application and awarding me the funds to purchase STEAM Bin materials. My students have enjoyed using the materials every morning before school. They have been engaged in collaborative problem-solving and have displayed incredible creativity with these open-ended tools,” states Katie McGrane, a 4th-grade teacher at Carey.
“Students in our Welding class were able to use the Realityworks Weld Joint Kit to get a hands-on approach to the different welding joints before starting their actual welds in the shop. It was helpful to learn the technical vocab we use in the welding industry prior to learning the skill of welding,” shares Bryan Benham, HS Industrial Tech/ Engineering at the HS.
One unique awarded grant was from Sharon Chesnut from Carey School who had read about “cubiis”. “Thank you for granting my classroom the money to buy two Cubiis. We use them daily. They are helpful during large group instruction for students who need some extra movement. Most students enjoy using them during read-to-self times. I have one student who uses them after recess as a “get back to classroom body control.” A few use them during moments of frustration. They have worked well.”
Thanks to everyone who has helped fund these grants through their gifts to the W-SR Community School Foundation.