W-SR Teachers who wrote and received a Smart Money Teacher Grant to enhance the educational opportunities in their specific classrooms are sharing photos of their students enjoying items purchased through the W-SR Community Schools Foundation. Grants were awarded to teachers at Carey, West Cedar, Middle School, and High School. Grants included Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics materials for elementary students, high-interest/low vocabulary books in the MS, and a welding joint kit for a HS welding class.

“Thank you so much for considering my grant application and awarding me the funds to purchase STEAM Bin materials. My students have enjoyed using the materials every morning before school. They have been engaged in collaborative problem-solving and have displayed incredible creativity with these open-ended tools,” states Katie McGrane, a 4th-grade teacher at Carey.