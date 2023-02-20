It came as a surprise.
When Susan SmolikHagen got a call from W-SR Superintendent Ed Klamfoth a couple of weeks ago, she knew her career might take a different turn.
It did.
Klamfoth was calling to offer her the position of principal for Shell Rock and Carey elementaries to replace retiring longtime principal Micky Bahlmann.
“It really has been a whirlwind,” SmolikHagen said.
For the past 24 years, SmolikHagen had been working for the Central Rivers Area Education Agency, which has changed its name three times during her stint there.
In her capacity as a team representative with the AEA, SmolikHagen had worked with teachers, students and families, and mostly within special education services, providing consultations, coaching, and guiding teams to construct Individualized Education Programs, among other tasks.
Last May, SmolikHagen started a program through Northwestern College to earn an administrative endorsement and a second master’s, this time in education. Her first master’s degree is in social work from the University of Iowa. Her undergraduate degree is from Wartburg College in secondary English education.
When SmolikHagen embarked on her second master’s program it was not exactly clear where this educational opportunity would take her, but she needed a challenge and a career shift.
“I started on faith that I would be shown where I was needed,” she said.
SmolikHagen said the timing was perfect for her to “get after it.”
Her program will wrap up in August, an achievement she will celebrate with her husband, Dave, who has been her main supporter, along with their son, Gabe, a high schooler. For the past 12 months, father and son had picked up chores and errands while she hit the books, packing two years of studies into one.
Cheering SmolikHagen on from afar were also her daughters Meg, who is getting a master’s degree in epidemiology at Emory University in Atlanta and Meg’s husband David. More encouragement came from her younger daughter Anna, who works in communications in Des Moines and who put her degree to work by designing her mom’s resume.
“They were all supporting me,” SmolikHagen said.
SmolikHagen said she also received a lot of support to consider the possibility of an administrative job from area teachers and staff she has worked alongside with.
“I had not considered becoming a building principal prior to their encouragement,” she said.
The W-SR board approved SmolikHagen’s appointment on Feb. 13.
She will be at the leadership post at an important point in the district’s history while two new elementary schools are being built in Waverly and the elementary in Shell Rock, as well as the high school in Waverly, will be renovated.
As per the district’s plans, Shell Rock students will be reporting to the Northeast school site, north of Nestle, for the whole year, while the renovations in Shell Rock, which will be substantive, are completed.
For the fall of 2023, Carey, Southeast and West Cedar will remain in their current buildings, and in 2024, the Shell Rock students will return to their remodeled hometown building while the Waverly students will move to the two new sites in town.
“We have planned and accounted for everything we can plan for and be prepared for the surprises,” SmolikHagen said.
“Part of why I am here is to guide and support staff through exciting, yet challenging transitions,” she added.
She said in her new job, she will benefit from her long experience in the district but also from having worked side by side with the now-retired principal Christi Lines and the soon-to-be-retired Bahlmann.
“They have both been great mentors to me,” she said.