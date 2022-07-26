Soifer Family donated to ball diamonds

The Soifer family donated $50,000 to the Cedar River Park project, moving forward the fundraising goal for the ball diamonds. Posing at the site of the complex on July 25 are: from left Greg Westendorf, the athletic fields specialist, Jeremy Langner, the task force chairman, Lisa and Scott Soifer, the owners of the Waverly McDonald’s, and their children, Ross, (holding the check), Theodore (holding the bat), Vivian; as well as Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman.

 Courtesy photo

It wasn’t that long ago that the Soifer family made an investment to the tune of $750,000 in the McDonald’s they own in Waverly.

In April, Scott and Lisa Soifer, who own and operate 17 restaurants in area communities, cut the ribbon at an upgraded Waverly McDonald’s PlayPlace, now believed to be the biggest one in Iowa.