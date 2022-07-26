It wasn’t that long ago that the Soifer family made an investment to the tune of $750,000 in the McDonald’s they own in Waverly.
In April, Scott and Lisa Soifer, who own and operate 17 restaurants in area communities, cut the ribbon at an upgraded Waverly McDonald’s PlayPlace, now believed to be the biggest one in Iowa.
On Monday, the Soifer family showed their generosity to Waverly again, this time by donating $50,000 to the Cedar River Park Project, the state-of-the-art eight ball diamonds complex, which is nearing completion.
The Soifers and their children, Vivian, Ross and Theodore, posed for a picture with Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman, Jeremy Langner, the chairman of the task force moving the project forward in fundraising and Greg Westendorf, the athletic fields specialist.
The radiant smiles emanating from those in the photograph capture the joy of the important step.
For all, it was a forward facing moment, aimed at investing in area families and their kids.
For Langner, it meant getting a step closer to the $1.2 million fundraising goal for the complex, which will also feature an inclusive playground, concession stands and restrooms, among other amenities.
For Westendorf, it was making the fields even more real.
For the mayor, it was a welcome manifestation of the partnership between the city and private donors.
For the Soifers, it was an opportunity to put into practice their core values and model for their children a long held principle that donations to a worthwhile cause have transformative power in the entire community.
“Community and family are two of our core values at Soifer Family McDonald’s,” Scott Soifer said in a press release. “Being a welcoming place where people in our community can gather, whether to discuss life over a cup of coffee or to celebrate a little league win with a McFlurry is an important part of how we live our values every day.
“However, we also strive to support organizations that build upon our values by strengthening the community and families. There is no doubt in my mind that Cedar River Park will make Waverly a better place to live and visit and this entire project has youth and families at its core.”
A second-generation business owner, and a 2003 graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, Scott started helping his parents, cleaning tables and mowing the lawn at the Charles City McDonald’s at an early age. Learning every job along the way, he eventually became a restaurant manager, earning, in 2007, the prestigious Ray Kroc award, which celebrates the achievements of the top 1% of McDonald’s restaurant managers worldwide.
Following the work ethic of the Soifer family, Scott and Lisa continued to grow the business. Now they employ over 1,000 crew, managers, and support staff in their 17 restaurants in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Charles City, Waverly, Independence, Oelwein, Iowa Falls, Evansdale, Hampton, Vinton, New Hampton and Center Point.
The Soifer donation to the project is greatly appreciated, officials say, because it sustains the momentum from other donors, big and small.
Earlier this month, the Cedar River Project received a $250,000 donation from BAJA Trucking’s founder, Waverly’s Brent Jones.
Other gifts, of all sizes, have continued to help swell the coffers.
Langner, the task force chair, estimates the project is just $100,000 away from its goal, which he hopes will be reached soon.
Hoffman, Waverly’s mayor, said the Soifer family donation is much appreciated.
“I think it is a great expression of supporting our community projects,” Hoffman said. “It bolsters what other businesses have done and what other businesses will do when it comes to this project. I am glad that businesses like the Soifer family have stepped up.”