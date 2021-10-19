Heidi Solheim, interim chief executive officer/chief operating officer of Waverly Health Center, will speak to the Waverly Branch of American Association of University Women (AAUW) on Thursday, Oct. 21.
Her talk, “A Woman’s Perspective on Hospital Leadership,” will be held at 7 p.m. in Room 134 of Wartburg College’s Science Center. Solheim will discuss women in leadership roles and challenges faced during a time of pandemic and a facility construction project.
Prior to her program, social time begins at 6:30 p.m. with a brief business meeting at 6:45 p.m.
Guests are always welcome to visit Waverly meetings. Masks will be required for all in-person attendees. For those who prefer to participate from home, this option also is available. Contact Waverly Branch president Kim Folkers (kimberly.folkers@wartburg.edu) for the program’s Zoom link. The closest parking lot is across First Avenue Northwest from the Science Center; enter the building’s south door and follow the signs.
AAUW has been working to advance equity for girls and women since 1881. More information about this national non-profit organization can be found at www.aauw.org. The Waverly Branch has an active website (https://waverly-ia.aauw.net) and meets on the third Thursday of the month. They also host a book club.
Membership in AAUW is open to anyone, male or female, holding an associate (or equivalent, such as RN), baccalaureate or higher degree from a regionally accredited college or university.