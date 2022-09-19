Flow II

With her work, Guldbeck aims to depict alternate realities informed by (mis)observations and the exploration of color, shape, light and placement.

WAVERLY, IA- The work of Mille Guldbeck, a Bowling Green State University professor, is on display in the college’s Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery through Oct. 20.

The exhibit, “Sound as a Map,” is inspired by Guldbeck’s personal experiences of landscape and are created from her own sensory observations and memory. A closing reception will be Thursday, Oct. 20, 6-8 p.m., with an artist’s talk at 7 p.m.