WAVERLY, IA- The work of Mille Guldbeck, a Bowling Green State University professor, is on display in the college’s Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery through Oct. 20.
The exhibit, “Sound as a Map,” is inspired by Guldbeck’s personal experiences of landscape and are created from her own sensory observations and memory. A closing reception will be Thursday, Oct. 20, 6-8 p.m., with an artist’s talk at 7 p.m.
With her work, Guldbeck aims to depict alternate realities informed by (mis)observations and the exploration of color, shape, light and placement.
Guldbeck earned a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from the University of Aarhus and a Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting and prints from Royal Academy, both in Denmark. She also earned a bachelor’s degree from Columbia College in Chicago and a Master in Fine Arts from the University of Iowa. She has taught at Bowling Green since 1999.
Guests are invited to explore the show during daily hours, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Guests also are invited to follow the gallery on Instagram (@waldemarschmidtgallery) for exhibition information and gallery content. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.wartburg.edu/gallery.