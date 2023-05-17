South Dakota State University held its annual Undergraduate Research, Scholarship and Creative Activity Day April 20 in the University Student Union’s Volstorff Ballroom.
Emma Hansel of Waverly, Iowa, was among the student honorees.
In addition to selecting top student performances, the university announced the recipients of the Schultz-Werth Awards and the Joseph F. Nelson Undergraduate Research Mentorships. URSCAD is organized by SDSU’s Van D. and Barbara B. Fishback Honors College.
The following students were recognized:
Joseph F. Nelson Undergraduate Research Mentorships (sponsored by Van D. and Barbara B. Fishback Honors College): Kasey Klocek, Lakewood, Colorado; Frank Even, Burke; Sydney Jensen, Freeman; Alexa Steffl, Redwood Falls, Minnesota; Landon Smith, Brandon; Sham Kumar Biradar, Hyderabad, Telangana, India; and Tanner Smith, Rapid City.
Schultz-Werth Awards: Cadence Helleson, Sioux Falls; Matthew Dulas, Pipestone, Minnesota; Jacob Edwards, Brandon; Rachel Goldsmith, Mobridge; Skyllar Schoening, Roseau, Minnesota; Taylor Thue, Milbank; Emma Kuitunen, Hanover, Minnesota; Jay Holm, Dell Rapids; Emily Nold, Brookings; Luke Knutson, Mitchell; Meg Sheehan, Blair, Nebraska; Kaitlin Schieuer, Sioux Falls; Tyler Williams, Omaha, Nebraska; Donovan Bentz, LaMoure, North Dakota; and Anna Rauber-Ramos, Brookings.
Research poster winners were:
Top posters in agriculture and animal science: Aletta Husmann, Houston, Texas; and Emma Hansel, Waverly, Iowa.
Top posters in biology and microbiology: Hannah Markman, Sioux Falls; Kuol Arop, Sioux Falls; Alexandra Holder, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa; Alexis Roth, Highmore; Joslyn Russell, Box Elder; and Ashur Rouleau, Dakota, Minnesota.
Top posters in chemistry and biochemistry: Axel Irianni, Brookings; and Meg Sheehan, Blair, Nebraska.
Top posters in education and human development: Madison Bohlen, Mitchell; and Mackenzie Krcil, Brookings.
Top posters in engineering: Elaine Hines, Huron; Caden Fischer, Olivet; and Tyler Fogelson, Fairmont, Minnesota.
Top posters in environmental science and natural resources: Lauren Allex, Danube, Minnesota; Emma Millsap, Westerville, Nebraska; and Jay Holm, Dell Rapids.
Top posters in health and nutritional science: Madison Kreutz, Brookings; Nora Smestad, Blaine, Minnesota; Madalyn Limesand, Sioux Falls; Emily Nikolaus, Coon Rapids, Minnesota; and Isabella Radunich, San Francisco, California.
Top posters in humanities: Carol Glaus, Brookings; Lindsay Hammer, Brookings; Sarah Hunter, Brookings; Mikayla Janis, Pickstown; Dallas Kelso, Chadron, Nebraska; Whitley Olinger, Flandreau; Alyssa Faber, Brookings; and Holly Tofte, Sioux Falls.
Top posters in mathematics and statistics: Lily Geffre, Sioux Falls; Robyn Dayton, Rosemount, Minnesota; Ryan Prohofsky, Minneapolis, Minnesota; Cora Shull, Hornick, Iowa; Nicklaus Busse, St. Paul, Nebraska; Kylie Rosenau, Blue Earth, Minnesota; Trey Heiderscheidt, Sleepy Eye, Minnesota; Sawyer Holzer, Timber Lake; Daysen Titze, Fort Pierre; Kirsten Walz, Fort Madison, Iowa; and Grace Cheeseman, Chamberlain.
Top posters in nursing: Isabelle DeWitt, Brandon; Grace Witherspoon, Eden Prairie, Minnesota; and Maryn Duncanson, Brandon.
Top poster in performing arts: Cadence Helleson, Sioux Falls.
Top posters in pharmacy and medical laboratory science: Abigail Riesgraf, Mankato, Minnesota; Grace Nielsen, Sioux Falls; and Rebecca Morgan, Janesville, Minnesota.
Top posters in physics: Gavin Baker, Underwood, Iowa; Matthew Wieberdink, Alexandria, Minnesota; Jax Wysong (2), Hills, Minnesota; and Austin Barber, Worthington, Minnesota.
Top posters in social, economic and behavioral sciences: Brittney Weber, Mitchell; Avery Barnhart, Sioux Falls; Kaylee Tringali, Sussex, Wisconsin; and Althena Bjorback, Buffalo, Minnesota.
Outstanding international research: Hannah Nelson, Parker, Colorado; Cassandra Townsend, Andover; Lily Geffre, Sioux Falls; Robyn Dayton, Rosemount, Minnesota; Ryan Prohofsky, Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Cora Shull, Hornick, Iowa.
Outstanding library research: Aletta Husmann, Houston, Texas; Grace Witherspoon, Eden Prairie, Minnesota; Lily Geffre, Sioux Falls; Robyn Dayton, Rosemount, Minnesota; Ryan Prohofsky, Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Cora Shull, Hornick, Iowa.
About South Dakota State University
Founded in 1881, South Dakota State University is the state’s Morrill Act land-grant institution as well as its largest, most comprehensive school of higher education. SDSU confers degrees from seven different colleges representing more than 200 majors, minors and specializations. The institution also offers 39 master’s degree programs, 16 Ph.D. and two professional programs.
The work of the university is carried out on a residential campus in Brookings, at sites in Sioux Falls, Pierre and Rapid City, and through Extension offices and Agricultural Experiment Station research sites across the state. SDSU’s research expenditures for the 2022 fiscal year were more than $59 million.