For the first time, Southeast Elementary in Waverly hosted a Veterans Day assembly to honor local veterans.
For principal Mitch Parker, teaching the students the importance of Veterans Day was supported by both the teachers, and the parent booster club.
"I'm not sure if we've ever had one of these," Parker said. "We have a really strong, supportive parent booster club that brought up the idea. We talked as a teaching staff and we thought it was a really good opportunity for our students to learn what the veterans have provided to our country and that there is a price to our freedom."
Fourth grader, Drew Burke opened up the ceremony and led the students and the veterans in attendance in the Pledge of Allegiance. After that, Ericka Benschoter helped lead the K-4 students in the singing of 'Everyday Heroes', a song that talks about how there are heroes everywhere and to give thanks to them, not just on Veterans Day, but everyday.
Fourth graders Robin Westbrock and Briella Luck came up next to talk about what veterans mean to them.
"Veterans are very important people," Westbrock said. "Veterans are heroes. Veterans are very important people."
Luck asked the veterans in attendance to stand in accordance to the branch of service that they were a part of then gave a brief history of Veteran's day.
Students Anant Singh and Fulton Sauer presented a slideshow that showed the different branches of military and what their respective duties were.
Major Eric Dolash, who is the Company Commander fo the 294th Medical Company, as well as a parent of one of Southeast's students, spoke about the sacrifices that every member of the military makes.
"Only 1% of people serve in the military," Dolash said. "They do it because they love their country. They sacrifice to serve the country that they love."
Dolash also gave a comparison of military members to that of Batman.
"The veterans are like the Batman's of the world," Dolash said. "They serve so the bad guys don't take over. They serve to keep everyone safe."
When asked what the students could do to support the military members, the students gave answers like making cards, sending prayers, giving hi-fives to military members and just being a good person.
Before Dolash's closing statements, he challenged the students of Southeast Elementary to say the Pledge of Allegiance so loud that their voices hurt. Dolash then led the students in a march as well as a chant of USA.
In the final thank you's from the students, Charlotte Lammers gave her thanks.
"All veterans are made, not born. Thank you for your service," Lammers said.
The fourth grade students that spoke were selected through writing essays and who was comfortable enough to speak in front of the crowd.
"I think our fourth grade students did a great job at leading our assembly," Parker said. "It is a great leadership opportunity to speak in front of an audience. They worked on writing several essays, one about Veteran's Day, one about thanking them and the fourth grade teaching staff looked through those. They all had great ideas and some of them felt comfortable enough to stand up in front of the group and moved forward with those kids."
When asked about the importance of having an assembly like this, Parker related it back to the communities of Waverly and Shell Rock.
"All those that have served have paid that price," Parker said. "We get to have a great school like Waverly-Shell Rock, a great community like Waverly and Shell Rock and live in the great state of Iowa. There are a lot of people that are protecting our freedoms. It is good for our students to understand that."