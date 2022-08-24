The first day of school is filled with excitement, nervous energy and happiness.
Southeast Elementary School in Waverly opened their doors for the first day of school on Tuesday.
Updated: August 24, 2022 @ 9:36 pm
The young students and their guardians started to trickle onto the school grounds around 8 a.m. They were greeted by a colorful sign out front that said “Welcome Back.”
The obligatory first day of school pictures were being taken and the final checks of backpacks and school lunches were being done. When students friends started to show up, they joined them with a smile.
“I am super excited to see all the students and hear how their summer went,” Tonya Poppe, school counselor, said. “I am also excited to start a new school year with all the staff.”
With the last two years governed by the COVID-19 regulations, Poppe feels good about the steps that have been taken to ensure the safety of the staff and students.
“I feel good about the Covid stuff,” Poppe said. “We have handled it really well and the staff and students feel really safe.”
Parents like Jessica Duncan, who has a first-grader this year, are looking forward to the school year.
“I’m excited to see how much he’s grown and what he will learn this year,” Duncan said.
Teachers and new staff share the joy of a new school year.
“I’m really excited to see the new kids,” Jillian Zaputil-Erickson, a special education teacher who is in her fourth year, said. “Getting to work with our new principal is something I am looking forward to as well as trying out new strategies with the kids. I am going to try and implement some new technology with the non-verbal students.”
As the clock rolled around to 8:20 a.m., the students got into their respective lines to get ready to go inside.
The flag was raised for the first time during the school year and students and teachers got ready to start their day with the Pledge of Allegiance.
After the Pledge was over with, the students filed into the school behind their teacher’s lead. The parents gave their final good-byes and good lucks before leaving the school grounds.
