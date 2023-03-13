The Clarksville Fire Auxiliary is sponsoring a benefit event on Saturday, March 25th at Doc’s Tap in Clarksville. The dance will feature the band “Southland” from 8:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M. This popular band features musicians from across the Cedar Valley, including Clarksville resident Trent Poppe, and play a wide variety of country along with other music from several decades. A raffle drawing will be held with all sorts of prizes, including a Yeti cooler, a golf outing package for four, and more. Advance discount admission tickets for the event are only $5 and can be purchased at Doc’s, and KJ Design Boutique in Clarksville, or from any auxiliary member. Tickets will also be available at the door for $10 each. All proceeds from the benefit will go toward the Clarksville Fire Department’s radio replacement project. More details, including a showcase of raffle prizes can be found on the Clarksville Fire Auxiliary Facebook page.
