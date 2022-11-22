DES MOINES — Today, House Speaker Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford) announced appointments for House committee vice chair positions in advance of the 90th General Assembly.
“I’m very excited today to announce the Iowa House Vice Chairs for the 90th General Assembly. We have a strong group of new and returning members who bring a lot to the table and are ready to get to work in the Statehouse. I’m eager to see all that we can accomplish together for the people of Iowa.”
Committee vice chairs, along with committee chairs, are listed below:
Administrative Rules Review
Rep. Megan Jones (R-Sioux Rapids) – Chair
Rep. Mike Sexton (Rockwell City) — Vice Chair
Rep. Mike Sexton (R-Rockwell City) – Chair
Representative-Elect Derek Wulf (R-Hudson) — Vice Chair
Rep. Gary Mohr (R-Bettendorf) – Chair
Representative-Elect Taylor Collins (R-Mediapolis) — Vice Chair
Rep. Shannon Lundgren (R-Peosta) – Chair
Representative-Elect David Young (R-Van Meter) — Vice Chair
Economic Growth and Technology
Rep. Ray Sorensen (R-Greenfield) – Chair
Rep. Dave Sieck (R-Glenwood) – Vice Chair
Rep. Skyler Wheeler (R-Hull) – Chair
Representative-Elect Craig Johnson (R-Independence) — Vice Chair
Rep. Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford) – Chair
Rep. Matt Windschitl (R-Missouri Valley) — Vice Chair
Rep. Dean Fisher (R-Montour) – Chair
Representative-Elect Zach Dieken (R-Granville) — Vice Chair
Rep. Anne Osmundson (R- Volga) – Chair
Rep. Stan Gustafson (R-Norwalk) — Vice Chair
Rep. Brooke Boden (R-Indianola) – Chair
Rep. Jeff Shipley (R-Birmingham) — Vice Chair
Health and Human Services
Rep. Ann Meyer (R-Fort Dodge) – Chair
Representative-Elect Devon Wood (R-New Market) — Vice Chair
Rep. Eddie Andrews (Johnston) – Chair
Representative-Elect Brad Sherman (R-Williamsburg) — Vice Chair
Rep. Steve Holt (R-Denison) – Chair
Representative-Elect Bill Gustoff (R-Des Moines) — Vice Chair
Rep. Dave Deyoe (R-Nevada) – Chair
Rep. Tom Moore (R-Griswold) – Vice Chair
Rep. Shannon Latham (R-Sheffield) – Chair
Representative-Elect Cindy Golding (R-Palo) — Vice Chair
Rep. Tom Jeneary (R-Le Mars) – Chair
Representative-Elect Ken Carlson (R-Onawa) — Vice Chair
Rep. Phil Thompson (R-Jefferson) – Chair
Representative-Elect Mike Vondran (R-Davenport) — Vice Chair
Rep. Jane Bloomingdale (R-Northwood) – Chair
Representative-Elect Austin Harris (R-Moulton) — Vice Chair
Rep. Brian Best (R-Glidden) – Chair
Representative-Elect Tom Determann (R-Clinton) — Vice Chair
Rep. Chad Ingels (R-Randalia) – Chair
Representative-Elect Matthew Rinker (R-Burlington) — Vice Chair
Rep. Bobby Kaufmann (R-Wilton) – Chair
Representative-Elect Barb Kniff McCulla (R-Pella) — Vice Chair
Appropriations Subcommittees:
Administration and Regulation Appropriations
Rep. Michael Bergan (R-Dorchester) – Chair
Representative-Elect Josh Meggers (R-Grundy Center) — Vice Chair
Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations
Rep. Norlin Mommsen (R-DeWitt) – Chair
Representative-Elect Heather Hora (R-Washington) — Vice Chair
Economic Development Appropriations
Rep. Martin Graber (R-Fort Madison) – Chair
Representative-Elect Charley Thomson (R-Charles City) — Vice Chair
Rep. Carter Nordman (R-Panora) – Chair
Representative-Elect Bob Henderson (R-Sioux City) — Vice Chair
Health and Human Services Appropriations
Rep. Joel Fry (R-Osceola) – Chair
Representative-Elect Hans Wilz (R-Ottumwa) — Vice Chair
Justice Systems Appropriations
Rep. Brian Lohse (R-Bondurant) – Chair
Rep. Steve Bradley (R-Cascade) – Vice Chair
Transportation, Infrastructure, and Capitals Appropriations
Rep. Jacob Bossman (R-Sioux City) – Chair
Representative-Elect Dan Gehlbach (R-Sioux City) — Vice Chair
Full committee assignments will be announced at a later date. The Ninetieth General Assembly begins Monday, January 9, 2023.