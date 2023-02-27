In his first town hall meeting for the new legislative session, on Friday Speaker Pat Grassley heard constituents’ concerns ranging from a proposed carbon sequestration pipeline to school choices, library books and taxes, among others.
Area residents, including some from Charles City and Floyd County, packed the conference room at the Waverly Public Library, with some overflow in the hallway, during the 90-minute session.
In what was at times a testy exchange, constituents wanted to ask questions about the status of certain bills, but many of them just wanted to be heard.
Pipeline
Questions surrounding the proposed Navigator pipeline which is planned to go through the area kicked off the town hall, with some asking about the use of eminent domain, about the potential for lawsuits, about disclosing the investors in the project and safety issues, among many others.
Grassley explained the bills going through the legislature and continued to emphasize that his focus is on the eminent domain bill, HF 368, and explained that it has momentum to move forward.
When one constituent asked if there was the potential of a lawsuit by the company if the pipelines are denied permits, Grassley said:
“Well, I think that that is going to happen. Well, that is a part of this conversation. I’m not defending any other member, but we aren’t going to think that all of this money has already been invested and if there was to be a bill that changes that, I won’t stand here and say that that’s not a possibility,” he said. “That will always be a possibility, I just want everyone to know. I understand, we just all need to know the entirety of the picture as we are having this conversation.”
In his newsletter to constituents, which was released after the town hall, Grassley reiterated the gist of what he said during the town hall with the constituents:
“I understand that this bill may not be seen as perfect by folks on either side of this issue,” he wrote addressing the residents of House District 57, which he represents. “We want to support the ethanol industry while ensuring landowners’ rights are respected. We think this bill strikes that balance.
“Ultimately, property rights work both ways – for folks that want the pipeline and folks that don’t. This bill does not block these carbon capture pipelines. We want to support the ethanol industry however we can, however, these pipeline companies must respect landowner rights.”
Dennis Epley, the chairman of the Waverly-Shell Rock School District, said that he hopes that if a bill is passed, it includes safety measures. He added that the proposed route in Bremer County is planned to go near the new schools the district is in the process of building.
“All three of these are way too close to the proposed pipeline,” he said. “In fact, the one up here, Northeast side of Waverly, is probably right at 2 miles as the crow flies from the proposed pipeline,” Epley said. “And we all know the safety issue and how that CO2 will basically flow downhill in case there would be a rupture. And all three of these schools would be in danger. We spent well over a year trying to find sites that would be safe places to traffic to convenience for future home developments around these schools, and then we get this issue that hits us in the face, so. Regardless of eminent domain, we are concerned and hope that whatever action eventually comes out, the safety issue will be included.”
Education-related issues
Funding for public and private schools, the age-appropriateness of educational materials, the learning environment and alternative licensing for teachers were among the issues brought up by audience members.
One question focused on a proposed idea that would require the school to tell parents about their child’s gender identity issues.
Grassley said that parents should be informed by the school if such issues arise.
“I consider that a life event,” he said. “They have a policy, there are 10 school districts in the state that say not only do they not have to proactively do something, they have policies in place that say you cannot tell the parent. That is private information that stays in the school district.
“So we have another bill that will require school districts to not only eliminate that policy, but they will have to tell the parents. These are life events whether we agree with them or not. And these are kids. And the school districts, no offense, are not the place to solely manage those kinds of conversations. These are kinds of conversations between families that need to take place. Maybe the school plays a role in that, I am not saying that’s not a part of it. As a parent if you want to say yes, you can do whatever my child requests at school, that’s fine. There is a two-way street here.”
But one audience member countered by asking why the child was not confiding in the parent in the first place, adding “because they are not safe at home.”
“If the child is that fearful to talk to their own folks that they are trying to go to a trusted adult at school, and now you are forcing that adult, that teacher, to out that kid,” the audience member said. “They have no one to talk to then. Do you understand that?”
Grassley continued:
“There is such a disconnect in this thought process,” Grassley said. “We don’t want our school district keeping that information.
“I struggle so much to understand as a parent, if I found out that my school was keeping anything from me, I would be so livid. I get an email every single day if my kids are even close to their negative lunch balance from the school. Why should that information be kept from the parents? …I can’t think of a scenario where I think it would be better for my child to have that kind of information just being shared with a teacher. And if nothing else, the teacher shouldn’t be able to keep that information from their superiors.”
The discussion eventually turned to age- appropriateness of teaching materials in schools.
Grassley said that implementing age-appropriate materials policy is not “banning books.”
“Everyone wants to say we are banning books, the only people that are talking about banning books are the Democrats and the legislature that want to accuse us of banning books,” he said. “This is the kind of material we don’t want to have here. And if there is anyone in here that thinks that this kind of stuff is okay? I disagree with you and I fundamentally do and I will never change that position. But I am so frustrated with the Iowa legislature, and I have spent half of every day dealing with finding out what school districts have this kind of material and have a process in place and they ignore their kids.”
Property Taxes
Another issue which took center stage, albeit briefly, was property taxes.
Grassley said he and his colleagues are “really shifting the conversation on property taxes.”
“Right now every time in my 17 years, every time we have tried to address the issue of providing relief for Iowans from the state perspective, I think we have lost sight of who the driver of that conversation should be,” he said.
“Right now I feel like this is how it goes: the state decides how we are going to lower property taxes, which I’m sure each and every one of you here has complained to me or your neighbor about.
“But the conversations provide a level of certainty for you–why should the certainty exist for the state government and local government at the expense of what you have the ability to pay?
“There are two different bills, one at the Senate and one at the House that we want to tell you what ours does ‘cause the plans have some differences. It would cap the assessed growth on each individual piece of property by 3% each year. That doesn’t address the cap levies or lower levies.
“I think each community needs to have a level of flexibility if we are going to have this property tax conversation.”
Grassley emphasized that the bill is especially intended to help people who live on fixed incomes.
“A lot of you that have lived in your homes for 20 years, is it really fair that you see a 10% increase when the street in front of your house is the same, you haven’t made any improvements, all of those things. ….We are trying to come up with a reasonable plan to provide certainty.”
As the meeting neared its end, the discussion returned to the pipeline. Jeff Reints, a local farmer, spoke passionately against the proposed pipeline. He said farmers can be in support of the ethanol industry and still oppose the pipeline.
“Not putting a scar across the ground that the good lord has,” he said. “We don’t own it, we are entrusted as stewards to take care of, and I am not allowing that scar to go against our ground.”
Local reaction
Hank Bagelmann, a retired YMCA director who moved to Waverly with his wife, Jo, in 2001, said he came to the town hall to hear Grassley’s update and because he cares about the pipeline issue even though it does not affect him personally.
“I thought it was an intelligent discussion, and the things that they had to say were thoughtful expressions of what people thought,” Bagelmann said. “Even though you may not be directly affected, you should still think about it and what are the pros and what are the cons.
“It’s clear to me the people who are affected directly are concerned about the impact that could have.”
Bagelmann praised Grassley’s ability to provide detailed information on a variety of topics and be transparent about his own stance on issues.
“I have a lot of admiration for that young man,” he said. “He was listening back to what people had to say, he wasn’t looking for people who necessarily agreed, listening to what they had to say in return. That’s a skill a lot of people can take a lesson from.”
Epley, the W-SR School Board chairman, agreed that Grassley handled the questions with knowledge and poise.
“I was surprised by the number of school-related questions that arose,” Epley said. “We have a lot of people around here who are passionate about schools.”