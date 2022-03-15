Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, of House District 50, will host a series of town halls in Butler County on Friday, March 18.
All town halls are open to the public. The details of each of the town halls are below.
Greene Town Hall: 8 a.m. at Greene Public Library, 231 W Traer St. Greene
Dumont Town Hall: 9:30 a.m. at Dumont Telephone Company, 506 Pine St., Dumont
Clarksville Town Hall: 11 a.m. at Clarksville Public Library, 103 W. Greene St., Clarksville.
If you have any questions, please email Speaker Grassley at pat.grassley@legis.iowa.gov or communications director Melissa Deatsch melissa.deatsch@legis.iowa.gov.