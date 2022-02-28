Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, of New Hartford, who wants to represent the newly drawn House District 57, met with a dozen constituents Friday at the Waverly Public Library.
He opened his remarks with the new flat income tax bill, then just sent to the governor, later saying it was a way to retain Iowa’s youth.
The audience, in turn, asked Grassley about other ways to keep young Iowans; competitive hiring rules for health care workers reimbursed through Medicaid; updates on censorship legislation that would criminally penalize teachers (SF 2364); and digital sales tax parity for rural electric cooperatives, among others.
House District 57 will encompass the western third of Bremer County, which would include the Waverly, Janesville, Plainfield and Denver areas and all of Butler County.
Grassley said the tax bill will take the state to a 4% flat income tax rate over the next four years, “zero out” tax on retirement income on pensions, and help retiring farmers to “also have some of those benefits.”
Corporate tax changes were added in conversations with the Senate and governor, he added.
Currently, Iowa’s tax rate is 5.5% for corporate tax brackets earning under $100,000, 9% for brackets over $100,000, and 9.8% for brackets over $250,000, according to Tax Foundation, an independent policy nonprofit.
As of Jan. 1, 2022, Iowa and Minnesota are tied for the third-highest top-tier corporate tax rate at 9.8%, after Pennsylvania (9.99%) and New Jersey (11.5%), according to the foundation. Many states have a gross receipt tax, which is slightly different. Connecticut charges a 10% surtax if a business has $100,000 or more gross proceeds.
Grassley said Iowa had the “second highest” corporate tax rate in the country, and that the legislation will lower it to 5.5%.
He described “part of the package and what the House wanted to see.” The House looked at the entire tax structure and found the state has a little over $400,000 a year going to tax credits and some to “refundability.”
“Refundability is basically the state writing a check to certain entities based on what they do,” he said. “Whether they have a tax liability or not.
The bill, he said, will start “ratcheting those down, at the same time bringing the corporate tax rate down. And that’s going to take some time, not as quickly as the personal income tax.”
The state is able to do this on account of over $1 billion in the taxpayer relief fund, established in 2013, $1 billion in its ending balance, and over $800 million in cash reserve “rainy day” funds, he said.
During the question and answer, Al Charlson, a platform committee chair for the Bremer County Democrats, asked Grassley, “Why does it make any sense to ask young working Iowans to subsidize their higher income working neighbors?”
Grassley argued that reducing income taxes would, among other things, help young Iowans stay.
“My fear is, we are losing too many people that I call the pillars of our communities, that volunteer on the boards, that serve, that donate their time and their resources, not just in large communities but in our small communities,” Grassley said. “We already don’t tax social security in the state of Iowa and I think we should look at other income.”
Grassley said this doesn’t just affect high income-earners, later giving an example of married teachers who file jointly and might make over $75,000 a year.
“Everything ... in this state that we can do to make this an attractive location for young working people needs to be our priority,” Charlson replied.
“We’re looking at expanding the programs we offer for Iowa students that want to go to school to try to fill this workforce shortage, we’re looking at some programs now getting more creative to how we try to fund higher education to make sure we can attract folks into our universities to fill these high-need jobs,” Grassley said. “Once someone starts down the career path, here in Iowa, statistics show there’s a much higher likelihood that they’re going to stay here.”
HEALTHCARE FREE AGENTS
Bob Brunkhorst, a former Republican state senator and former Waverly mayor, asked about the agency of healthcare workers in reference to Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community. Grassley had just spoken with Bartels’ CEO in Plainfield at an earlier meeting.
“We’re prohibited from hiring traveling nurses,” Brunkhorst said, citing certain contracts. “We do have a bill on the floor for healthcare workers.”
The issue with “agency,” Grassley said, comes down to controlling the cost of tax-funded Medicaid.
“We’re not trying to attack anyone for trying to go out and make more money,” he said.
But he said about 50% of the population in Iowa’s assisted living facilities, and nursing homes are Medicaid patients.
“When the state has Medicaid — one in four Iowans are on Medicaid, it’s one of the fastest growing pieces of the state budget — then all of a sudden we have agencies that come in, swoop in, take a Bartels employee, say ‘we’re going to pay them $300 an hour, then we’re going to rehire them back to Bartels,’ then somehow the state’s picking up 40-50% of the tab on that, I’m not sure that’s being responsible with your tax dollars.
“If it’s a private company that wants to deal with no Medicaid patients and charge what they want, that’s a free market situation,” Grassley said. “But almost all our facilities in the state are reaching the point where it’s getting close to the point where it’s 50-50 private versus Medicaid pay. I think for us to control the cost of Medicaid…
He assured Brunkhorst the House would follow up on this.
BOOK BAN BILL DISCUSSED
Kim Folkers, a retired college professor, said young people she worked with for 32 years and people in her own age bracket over 60, “are very concerned … with what Iowa’s doing right now, how we’re appearing as far as attacks on public education, on teachers, learning, keeping an openness to diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Grassley said his concerns on both sides were with just a few actors, both a few lawmakers that said things he disagreed with and a few school districts that did not follow the law.
“Whether everyone agrees with it or not — the laws that we passed and the half of the budget going into education, there’s an expectation that school districts will follow the law,” he said.
Grassley asked if Folkers referred to a Senate bill about banning books. Folkers affirmed it was on her “list.”
“Somehow it’s being spun that the state’s going to go into every library in the state and say you can’t provide these 25 books. What I’m working on with our folks in the education committee is, you publish the books in the library, and if Bob Brunkhorst wants to come in and say ‘my kids shouldn’t be checking out this material, these 25 books,’ the school just says ‘ok, your parents have said you can’t check those out,’ I don’t think it needs to be any more difficult than that, and it will encourage, I hope, parental involvement,” Grassley said.
“Some of these things are such a small group of people and those are not the ideas that we’re going to pursue, we’re not going to pass a bill that gives a teacher a felony for teaching whatever it is…” Grassley said.
That bill moving through the Iowa Senate was renumbered on Feb. 21 as Senate File 2364. It relates to “the dissemination (and) the prohibition of certain specified materials in schools and school libraries, civil actions to determine obscenity, and providing penalties.”
Despite the “civil actions” reference in the bill description, Section 4.3 of the bill sets criminal charges for an administrator or teacher who knowingly requires a student to read or view certain materials. If it is deemed “obscene material,” it is a “serious misdemeanor,” if deemed “hard-core pornography,” it is an “aggravated misdemeanor.”
There is no House companion bill listed as similar to Senate File 2364. Nor is any house bill with the word “prohibit” addressing this topic found in the education committee. One house bill languishing in the education committee since introduction Jan. 20, addresses allowing parents to inspect curriculum materials regarding sex and gender identity, House File 2054.
“I would plead with you, as somebody that has a lot of visibility, to say these things in public,” Folkers said. “Teachers are despondent. They are getting out of the profession, librarians. Anyone who feels like this has been directed at them. We urged them to go back in person, and a lot of them feel like they’ve been attacked.”
“Whenever I am asked, I say that,” Grassley said. “There’s things that we’re trying to do, and that does not help us try to achieve some of the things we touched on, by taking us down a path that we’re going to start arresting people.”
SALES TAX PARITY FOR RECS
Gary Doehrmann, with Butler Rural Electric Cooperative, asked about digital sales tax parity for the rural electric cooperatives.
“We were excluded on that in 2018 and been charged a sales tax when all the other Iowa utilities are excluded from that,” he said.
Grassley spoke as chair of the ways and means committee.
“We have a running list with our ways and means folks,” he said. “If we do further tax bills that have multiple pieces, that’s one of the ones that’s being considered.”
A similar bill is on the list sponsored by the ways and means committee, having been reintroduced on Feb. 23 as House File 2520.
It is described as, “exempting from the state sales and use tax the purchase price of specified digital products, prewritten computer software, and related services sold to public utilities, and including effective date provisions.”
After the Waverly meeting, Grassley held town halls at the Janesville Rivera Roose Community Center and at the Denver Public Library.