Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, of House District 50 will host a series of town halls in Bremer County on Friday, Feb. 25.
All town halls are open to the public. The details of each of the town halls are below.
Plainfield Town Hall: 8 a.m. at Plainfield Public Library
Waverly Town Hall: 9 a.m. at Waverly Public Library
Janesville Town Hall : 10:15 a.m. at Janesville Riviera-Roose Events Center
Denver Town Hall: 11:15 a.m. at Denver Public Library
If you have any questions, please email Speaker Grassley at pat.grassley@legis.iowa.gov or communications director Melissa Deatsch melissa.deatsch@legis.iowa.gov.