The next Second Sunday Speaker Series event is “Yoga — What is it and can I do it? (Yes you can!)”
If you are curious about yoga and want to know if it’s something you can do, then join Steffany Kroeger, LMHCt and E-RYT, for an informative and interactive discussion on Yoga and Self Care. The presentation will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9 in the Community Room at Hartman Reserve.
Steffany will begin with a brief history and description of yoga and mindfulness. You will receive information on a mindfulness-based yoga practice, breathing techniques to calm the body and mind, as well as gentle postures.
After the 30-40-minute interactive (breathing, gentle movements and meditation) presentation, you are invited to ask questions. You will also walk away with some self-care practices to add to your tool box for the new year. Enjoy this lovely practice surrounded by nature in the beautiful Community Room at Hartman Reserve.
This Speaker Series event is open to everyone from ages 10 to 95. There is no cost to learn about and experience yoga during this event, but the event is limited to 25 attendees so registration is required at www.BlackHawkCountyParks.com under the Events menu.
The Second Sunday Speaker Series features a different speaker each month on various topics related to nature. For more information, or if you have an interest in being a series speaker, please call Conservation staff at Hartman: 319-277-2187. The main entrance to Hartman Reserve Nature Center is located at 657 Reserve Drive in Cedar Falls.