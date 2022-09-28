WAVERLY, Iowa – Two support groups and one class are taking place between Saturday, October 1 and Saturday, October 8 at Waverly Health Center (WHC):
Saturday, October 1
WAVERLY, Iowa – Two support groups and one class are taking place between Saturday, October 1 and Saturday, October 8 at Waverly Health Center (WHC):
Saturday, October 1
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Prenatal Class
The birthing center is offering a prenatal class for expecting parents. The purpose of the course is to prepare expectant mothers and support persons for labor and delivery. Fee is $35.
Registration is requested at (319) 352-4953 due to limited seating. Class will be held in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Masks are required.
Tuesday, October 4
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia and Caregiver Support Group
This group meets in person in the Carstensen-Gruben Room at WHC, and via conference call. To participate over the phone, call (312) 874-7636 and enter conference ID 88704.
Call (319) 483-4118 with questions.
Saturday, October 8
10 a.m. to Noon – Parkinson’s Support Group
Held the second Saturday of each month, this support group is intended for those who are affected by or have someone close to them affected by Parkinson’s disease.
With questions, call (319) 352-4961.
