Waverly-Shell Rock students were awarded Go-Hawk Scholarships in a ceremony on May 10 as follows.
Rollie and Betty Arns Memorial Scholarship – Courtney Strauser, presented by Jennifer Rodenbeck
Geoff Brunkhorst Memorial Scholarship – Salem Bird, presented by Bob and Kris Brunkhorst
Doug Bruns Memorial Scholarship – Kaelan Smith
Edward V. Droste Memorial Scholarship – Cole Steege, Jackson Schneider, Erik Ramker, Morgan Morrill, Hunter Coulson and Jack Beam
David Allen Finke Memorial Scholarship – Andrew Cummer, Ashley Klamfoth, Morgan Schut and Macy Smith
Wendell Johnson Memorial Scholarship – William Steuer
David “Lags” Lageschulte Memorial Scholarship (FFA, ag) – Rebecca Mohlis
Virginia Koefed Lageschulte Journalism/Communications Scholarship – Emma Schwartz
Virginia Koefed Lageschulte Music – Isaac Becker
Derek Merkel Memorial Scholarship – Emily Vering
Doug Norton Memorial Scholarship – McKenna Sprole
Marilyn Oberheu Memorial Scholarship – Julia Deppe
Lavonne Piehl Memorial Scholarship – Morgan Schut
Robert W. Ramker Memorial Scholarship – Nicole Ramker
Roberta M. Ramker Memorial Scholarship – Cole Steege
Levi Scheidel Memorial Scholarship – Morgan Schut
Wayne Spurbeck Memorial Scholarship – Kaleb O’Hare
Ken Stumme Memorial Scholarship – Ashli Harn
Nancy and Al Behrens Mathematics Scholarship – Wilhem Potter
Carl E. Dillon Memorial Scholarship – Isaac Becker and Taylor Folkerts
D.L. “Dutch” and Marilyn Whitney Scholarship – Korbyn Dewey and Kaleb O’Hare
Rathe Family Scholarship – G Ellerbroek and Zoe Blanchette
Bill and Carol Waltmann Scholarship in honor of Karen (‘78), Ron (‘82), and Diane (‘86) – Kaden Bibler
Austa White Memorial Scholarship – Cole Hotz and Ella Lowe
Arion Award – Isaac Becker
W-SR Science Club Scholarship – Ashli Harn and Courtney Strauser
W-SR Education Association Scholarship – Jacob Lord and Cole Ross
Student Senate School Spirit Scholarship – Gabe Holden
Baseball Scholarship – Korbyn Dewey, Ethan Hennings, Jacob Lord, Cole Ross, Jackson Schneider and Cole Steege
W-SR Club Volleyball Scholarships – Brooke Willis, Ashli Harn and Annika Behrends
W-SR Youth Boys Basketball Scholarships – Cole Hotz and Jacob Lord
W-SR youth Girls Basketball Scholarships – Macy Smith, Annika Behrends, Morgan Schut, Trinidee Moore and Morgan Aikey
Male/Female Athlete of the Year – Annika Behrends and Layne McDonald
Waverly Exchange Club Scholarships – Salem Bird, Ashley Klamfoth and Ryan Folkerts
Wavelry Exchange Club ACE Award – Brooke Willis
Waverly Exchange Club Student of the Year – Andrew Cummer
Waverly Health Center Scholarship – Annika Behrends
Waverly Kiwanis Club Scholarships – Kaden Bibler, Julia Deppe, Wilhem Potter and Deborah Freese
Waverly Kiwanis Club Vocational Scholarship – Jordan Bienemann
Waverly Knights of Columbus Scholarship – Emma Jones
Wavelry Lions Club Scholarship – Annika Behrends
Waverly Rotary Club Scholarships – Linnea Beckstrom, Alexis Cheville, G Ellerbroek and Morgan Schut
VFW Joe W. Cretzmeyer Post 2208, Scholarship – McKenna Sprole, Emily Vering and Kaleb Wellman