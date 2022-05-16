Waverly-Shell Rock students were awarded Go-Hawk Scholarships in a ceremony on May 10 as follows.

Rollie and Betty Arns Memorial Scholarship – Courtney Strauser, presented by Jennifer Rodenbeck

Geoff Brunkhorst Memorial Scholarship – Salem Bird, presented by Bob and Kris Brunkhorst

Doug Bruns Memorial Scholarship – Kaelan Smith

Edward V. Droste Memorial Scholarship – Cole Steege, Jackson Schneider, Erik Ramker, Morgan Morrill, Hunter Coulson and Jack Beam

David Allen Finke Memorial Scholarship – Andrew Cummer, Ashley Klamfoth, Morgan Schut and Macy Smith

Wendell Johnson Memorial Scholarship – William Steuer

David “Lags” Lageschulte Memorial Scholarship (FFA, ag) – Rebecca Mohlis

Virginia Koefed Lageschulte Journalism/Communications Scholarship – Emma Schwartz

Virginia Koefed Lageschulte Music – Isaac Becker

Derek Merkel Memorial Scholarship – Emily Vering

Doug Norton Memorial Scholarship – McKenna Sprole

Marilyn Oberheu Memorial Scholarship – Julia Deppe

Lavonne Piehl Memorial Scholarship – Morgan Schut

Robert W. Ramker Memorial Scholarship – Nicole Ramker

Roberta M. Ramker Memorial Scholarship – Cole Steege

Levi Scheidel Memorial Scholarship – Morgan Schut

Wayne Spurbeck Memorial Scholarship – Kaleb O’Hare

Ken Stumme Memorial Scholarship – Ashli Harn

Nancy and Al Behrens Mathematics Scholarship – Wilhem Potter

Carl E. Dillon Memorial Scholarship – Isaac Becker and Taylor Folkerts

D.L. “Dutch” and Marilyn Whitney Scholarship – Korbyn Dewey and Kaleb O’Hare

Rathe Family Scholarship – G Ellerbroek and Zoe Blanchette

Bill and Carol Waltmann Scholarship in honor of Karen (‘78), Ron (‘82), and Diane (‘86) – Kaden Bibler

Austa White Memorial Scholarship – Cole Hotz and Ella Lowe

Arion Award – Isaac Becker

W-SR Science Club Scholarship – Ashli Harn and Courtney Strauser

W-SR Education Association Scholarship – Jacob Lord and Cole Ross

Student Senate School Spirit Scholarship – Gabe Holden

Baseball Scholarship – Korbyn Dewey, Ethan Hennings, Jacob Lord, Cole Ross, Jackson Schneider and Cole Steege

W-SR Club Volleyball Scholarships – Brooke Willis, Ashli Harn and Annika Behrends

W-SR Youth Boys Basketball Scholarships – Cole Hotz and Jacob Lord

W-SR youth Girls Basketball Scholarships – Macy Smith, Annika Behrends, Morgan Schut, Trinidee Moore and Morgan Aikey

Male/Female Athlete of the Year – Annika Behrends and Layne McDonald

Waverly Exchange Club Scholarships – Salem Bird, Ashley Klamfoth and Ryan Folkerts

Wavelry Exchange Club ACE Award – Brooke Willis

Waverly Exchange Club Student of the Year – Andrew Cummer

Waverly Health Center Scholarship – Annika Behrends

Waverly Kiwanis Club Scholarships – Kaden Bibler, Julia Deppe, Wilhem Potter and Deborah Freese

Waverly Kiwanis Club Vocational Scholarship – Jordan Bienemann

Waverly Knights of Columbus Scholarship – Emma Jones

Wavelry Lions Club Scholarship – Annika Behrends

Waverly Rotary Club Scholarships – Linnea Beckstrom, Alexis Cheville, G Ellerbroek and Morgan Schut

VFW Joe W. Cretzmeyer Post 2208, Scholarship – McKenna Sprole, Emily Vering and Kaleb Wellman

 
 
 