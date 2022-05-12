A hot and humid Tuesday night saw a Go-Hawks offense that was just as hot against Columbus Catholic.
Junior Anna Stromberg found the back of the net in the opening minutes of the game after a corner kick by senior Morgan Aikey.
On senior recognition night, Aikey was one of the main stars, netting two goals on Tuesday. Her first of the night was a strike from the top of the box after the first half water break to go up 2-0.
There were multiple scoring chances for W-SR in the first half with scrambles in front of the net that saw as many as five shots on the Columbus goalie.
W-SR’s leading goal scorer, Stromberg, saw some tough defense with multiple defenders swarming her whenever she touched the ball. This didn’t stop her from finding the net again early in the second half. A flick to the top-corner of the net just out of reach of the Columbus keeper extended the Go-Hawks lead to three.
Aikey and Macy Smith, two seniors who were recognized, found the net for two of the next three goals. Aikey found the net first for her second goal of the game on a rebound shot. Smith, who also saw heavy defense on her all night, finally found the scoreboard with a shot on a scramble at the net for the final goal of the night. It ended 6-0.
In between the two goals, sophomore Addie Juhl added the fifth goal on another rebound shot.
W-SR has now won 12 games in-a-row and boasts a 12-1 record. The Go-Hawks will travel to Norwalk to have two tough tests on Friday against Lewis Central and Norwalk in the final tests before substate.