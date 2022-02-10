First Bank is pleased to announce that Brenda Spellmeyer, of Woolstock, is the Grand-prize winner of the SHAZAM-sponsored Fall Festival Rewards debit card promotion.
The prize, presented to her on Feb. 7, was a Mastercard Gift Card. To win, Brenda just used her First Bank debit card for PIN- and signature-based purchases and her name was drawn, at random, from all entries.
The Fall Festival Rewards contest ran from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 with the grand prize of $500 SHAZAM gift card, and eight monthly winners, each receiving a $50 SHAZAM gift card. All winners are selected at random from all participating SHAZAM financial institutions.
First Bank is a locally owned, community bank, based out of Waverly. Providing quality financial products and services, First Bank has seven locations in North Central Iowa with $650 million in assets.
SHAZAM pioneered the PIN-debit point-of-sale transaction, still used worldwide today. Shazam is the nation’s only independent, member-owned debit network, processor and core provider supporting community banks and credit unions.