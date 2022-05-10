Spencer John Manship, 40, of Waterloo, Iowa and formerly from Waverly, passed away at the Lifestyle Inn Hotel in Cedar Falls on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Spencer was born on May 22, 1981, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Terri L. (Danner) and Steven R. Manship. He graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 2000 and then attended Hawkeye Community College. Spencer worked for Carmi Flavors in Waverly, Omega Cabinets in Waterloo, and Menards Distribution in Shell Rock.
Spencer was a very social person. He liked target shooting his guns, bonfires, and fireworks. He was afraid of nothing and loved to push his limits! He enjoyed being outdoors, and especially liked playing baseball and taking trips to northern Minnesota to fish for crappie and bluegill.
Spencer is survived by his daughters Myah Manship and Adelyn Jones of Missouri Valley; mother, Terri (Fred) Tripp of Waterloo; brother, Scott Manship of Waverly; and maternal grandmother, Dawnie Danner of Ankeny. He was preceded in death by his father, Steven.
Spencer’s body has been cremated and private graveside services will be held in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Spencer’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family, 319-352-1187.