As my first month of full-time sports reporting wraps up, I look back at how busy it was and all the things that I and the towns have accomplished.
Going into May, I had never watched a game or match of soccer, tennis or track and field but I knew quickly that all of those sports were important to the area towns.
Watching all these sports in person instead of looking at the stat lines made me realize how special these young athletes are.
Quickly parents and community members were looking to help me get up to speed in my reporting, and many offered to provide me with guidance, photos, or results from different games.
Cultivating a relationship with the coaches was one of the top priorities that I sought out.
The Waverly-Shell Rock women’s soccer team coaching staff has a very cool rule that if I want to talk to the coach, I need to talk to two of the players as well. I hadn’t encountered that before but it allowed me the opportunity to talk to multiple athletes throughout the season at each game.
Recently, the W-SR girls gifted me with a card, and a goodie bag before their state tournament games. That warmed my heart.
As the team travels to Des Moines to play for their second straight state title, I thought to show my team spirit by buying a t-shirt.
When I went to pick it up, one of the parents thanked me for all the coverage that the paper provides for the teams.
She also thanked us for the pictures that we put up in the galleries online.
Hearing this filled me with a sense of pride and gratitude. The pride comes from knowing the hard work that was put in is actually making a difference.
The gratitude comes from the town itself.
Waverly and Denver are special towns, not only for their outstanding state award winning athletics, but also because of the people they nurture.
I am proud to be able to call Waverly and Denver my home for the foreseeable future.
So finally, thank you Waverly and Denver, for accepting and trusting me to cover your sports teams.