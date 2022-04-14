Waverly resident and former Janesville teacher and coach Mick G. Mack attended graduate school to learn about why pressure affects people differently. His work in sports psychology has earned him state, regional and national recognition. And recently, he received one of the highest honors bestowed on members of UNI’s School of Health, Physical Education and Leisure Services, induction into the school’s National Hall of Excellence.
“I feel honored, humbled and embarrassed by all of the attention. I love what I do. I don’t do it for honors but this is amazing,” said Mick G. Mack, one of the 2022 Hall of Excellence inductees following the induction ceremony over the weekend.
Dr. Mack grew up in Clermont and his wife Stacey is from Elgin. They both graduated from Valley High School. He then attended the University of Northern Iowa and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in physical education.
He then taught and coached in the Janesville Consolidated School District for 10 years before going back to college at the University of Iowa, and earning a Ph.D. in Sport Psychology. After completing this degree, he started working at University of Northern Iowa in 1995 and has been there ever since.
Stacey and their daughter, Lindsey Fonkert, both currently teach preschool at Janesville, where Mick started his teaching career and where Lindsey attended elementary school. Mick and Stacey’s son, Dustin Mack, is the chief curator at The History Museum at the Castle in Appleton in Wisconsin.
“I loved sports in high school and my dad was a PE teacher, so I wanted to be a coach,” Mack said.
During his 10-year stint at the school, he was head varsity coach of boys basketball, boys track and field, boys baseball, and assistant football at Janesville, assistant coach for Wartburg College men’s basketball, and assistant for Waverly-Shell Rock High School varsity boys basketball.
“After teaching and coaching for 10 years, I thought ‘I need to know more,’” Mack said. “So I went back to get my Ph.D. and then wanted to teach at a university.”
What Mack wanted to know more about was sports psychology.
“I was interested in the mental aspect of coaching. What motivated athletes, why do some of them work so hard?” he said. “To me, the mental part is just as important as the physical part. I’m the analytical type and I’m fascinated about why some people can do something under pressure and some can’t.”
He has been a productive scholar with over 80 published articles and 10 book chapters, and has presented numerous papers at the national, regional and state levels while serving his profession with editorial/review activities for 18 different international and national publications.
He developed the Me-B Tough mental toughness inventory that has been used by national sport commissions, professional sport teams and researchers across six continents. He has also served as a sport psychology consultant to professional, collegiate and high school athletes and teams.
“I work with UNI athletes who are having performance issues and try to help them perform at a higher level and improve their self confidence,” he said. “I teach future teachers and coaches. To see students be successful, there’s nothing better. I have had many students reach out to me later and say ‘thank you’ and share their stories with me. Some of them would tell me they thought I was crazy, but now they know I’m not.”
Mack sees his field improve as technology advances.
“It’s giving us things like eye tracking and telling us which parts of the brain are activated at what times and how,” he said.
This also means keeping up, a challenge he welcomes.
“I still enjoy teaching,” he said. “It keeps you young. I’m going to do it for as long as I enjoy it.”
About the Hall of Excellence
Tracing its roots to 1896 with the establishment of the Department of Physical Culture, the University of Northern Iowa’s School of Kinesiology, Allied Health and Human Services is one of the oldest programs in the United States. Course work in physical education dates back to 1878, two years after the opening of what was then known as Iowa State Normal School.
In 1978, the School of Health, Physical Education and Leisure Services was established, combining men’s and women’s health, physical education and recreation programs. At the time of the merger, Elinor A. Crawford, Ph.D., was the head of the Department of Physical Education for Women and William R. Thrall, Ph.D., served as the head of the Department of Physical Education for Men. Through their generosity, the School of Health, Physical Education and Leisure Services Hall of Excellence was developed to recognize former graduates who had distinguished themselves professionally.
Located in the main lobby of the Wellness/Recreation Center, the Hall of Excellence provides recognition of distinguished graduates and captures the history of the program. Although the School of Kinesiology, Allied Health and Human Services is proud of all its graduates, the Hall of Excellence was created to acknowledge its meritorious graduates and to encourage currently-enrolled students to strive toward this recognition.
Criteria for Induction
Demonstrated mastery of the knowledge base within their profession.
Contributed significantly as a teacher, leader, executive and/or administrator and widely recognized for the quality of that contribution to their profession.
Demonstrated scholarly activity through publications and presentations related to their profession.
Contributed significantly to their profession while holding offices in professional organizations of state, regional, national and international scope.
Demonstrated cumulative record (including awards and honors) of effective and enthusiastic service to their profession with the intent to bring useful knowledge and pertinent information to their field.
Completed at least 10 years of service to the profession.