The goal of a college career is to find a job you love and are good at. For most starting that job comes after graduation, but for Nick Thompson, Waverly Newspapers’ sports reporter, the order was switched.

The last few months have been a test of character for Nick, as he has balanced his full-time position with the paper with his final semester as a Journalism and Communication student at Wartburg College. On Sunday, the juggling act came to an end, as Nick graduated with 34 of his peers in a ceremony at the college.