The goal of a college career is to find a job you love and are good at. For most starting that job comes after graduation, but for Nick Thompson, Waverly Newspapers’ sports reporter, the order was switched.
The last few months have been a test of character for Nick, as he has balanced his full-time position with the paper with his final semester as a Journalism and Communication student at Wartburg College. On Sunday, the juggling act came to an end, as Nick graduated with 34 of his peers in a ceremony at the college.
“The hardest part was balancing my personal life with it all,” Nick said. “I had a good system throughout the fall where I’d go to work, go home, do homework and then go to my games. I figured it out pretty quickly. I’ve always been good under pressure and like personal deadlines. It was a pretty easy transition for me.”
Nick’s path throughout college was one of self-discovery, as he tried out several majors before finding his calling. Regardless of the major, he wanted to stay involved in sports.
“I started in biology my first semester,” Nick said. “My second semester I went to exercise science. Third semester, I was still doing exercise science, then went over to business half-way through. I tried to double major my fourth semester in journalism and business, then just went straight journalism and communication.”
The frequent switching between majors to start his college career meant that Nick had to add an extra semester, but the department was accommodating, and their internship requirement helped Nick land his position with Waverly Newspapers in February.
“I needed an internship credit,” Nick said. “I think every major requires an internship. I had looked at the Register and the Courier, and then I came in here. I was like ‘oh, might as well try it, since I’m in the town.’”
Nick began work at Waverly Newspapers as a correspondent, and had written several articles when he was offered the full time position covering area sports, which he began in May. He’d already had valuable experience writing for Wartburg’s student paper The Trumpet, although he acknowledges the differences between writing for a paper that publishes twice a month, like the Trumpet, and one that publishes twice weekly, like Waverly Newspapers.
“The college has more feature stories because it was a twice monthly paper,” he said. “Here we publish twice a week so I kind of have to pick and choose what’s going in where. My interview skills have gotten a lot better here because I have to get them done. At the college I would wait until the last minute to get done and rush out a quick product. Here, I can think about things a little more. Even though it is a shorter time. I have more of the day to think about it because this is the only thing I’m thinking about.”
Nick, 22, a native of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota moved to Waverly to go to work college. He graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in 2018 and is a second generation college student.
Nick takes a lot of pride in the sports pages produced by Waverly Newspapers, as he is the paper’s only sports reporter.
“I work the Facebook stuff a lot,” he said of monitoring newspaper content. “I like to see how many reactions we’re getting and what the comments are saying. So it’s a point of pride for me. I like to really be in control of it. It’s nice for me to be hands on with everything that comes out of the sports side of it.”
Landing his full-time job wasn’t the only milestone Nick had achieved before his graduation, as he married Jenna Wiese, then a classmate, in August of 2021. While some might think juggling school and marriage would prove a challenge, Nick says it was actually the opposite.
“It made it a lot easier,” he said. “I was living off campus, while working on campus. I had to be on campus and go to class or else I’d just be sitting there. I had attendance issues in the beginning of college, I’d sleep in. After I moved off campus, my grades actually went up quite a bit because I had to be there.”
Sunday’s graduation was something of a historic event for Wartburg, as it was the first graduation held since the inauguration of their newest president, Dr. Rebecca Neiduski, although she had presided over the previous graduation ceremony in May.
The ceremony honored 34 graduates, beginning with a church service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. The Wartburg chapel was packed with faculty, students, and family, including Nick’s mother, Darcy, father Ron, brother Aaron, Sister-in-Law Chantel and wife Jenna. Hymns were sung, and scripture was read before Interim Dean of Spiritual Life Halcyon Bjornstad gave a sermon about the readings and what they meant for Wartburg’s newest graduates. The ceremony’s blend of spirituality and celebrating higher learning was a perfect capstone to Nick’s time in college.
“It was nice,” he said. “I consider myself kind of religious. It is a Lutheran College so it was pretty cool to see that interwoven with each other.”
His degree may now be behind him, but Nick doesn’t see a lot of change on the horizon.
“It’s Waverly Newspapers for the foreseeable future,” he said, although he noted that he may want to step more into the photography side of sports journalism in the future. “What I would really love to do is just take pictures full time at games. If I could get into a pro photography gig, that would be sweet.”