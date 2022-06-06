Coming into the community of Waverly after attending Wartburg College, I had heard about the fantastic wrestling teams that W-SR has. I had no idea that the depth of talent extended all-year round.
The spring opened up with beautiful weather in March and it looked like it was here to stay. It was not.
After a week of good weather came the dreary, cold and windy weather that I was used to in the spring.
I learned very quickly how talented the area athletes are in regards to their spring sports while doing the spring sports preview. I looked at the lists that I got from coaches and saw how many state participants there were.
Internally, a thought crossed my mind that it was just a good year for the area.
Boys was I wrong about that!
After attending my first events for each team, I realized how deep the talent pool was and how special of a year it could be for W-SR, Denver, Clarksville, Tripoli, Wapsie Valley, Sumner-Fredricksburg and Janesville.
Looking through past emails and stories, I recognized names like Hogan Hansen, Macy Smith, Sydney Eggena and Asa Newsom. Watching them compete for the first time in their respective sports showed me why they were names to write about and remember.
In high school, golf consumed my spring and summer schedule. After watching Hogan play and hearing about his commitment to Iowa to play golf, I had a lot of faith that he was going to be able to pull out something special at the state golf meet.
And he did, winning by 10 strokes.
On the track and field side, the area saw a large number of athletes qualify for the state meet in Des Moines, my first state event that I would be covering.
I had heard about Sydney and how far she could throw a shot put but to watch her break her personal record by nearly 2 feet and end with a throw of 44 feet was something special. Watching her celebrate the state title with her mom and family is a moment I’ll remember for a long time.
Watching all the Denver and Tripoli running events showed me how invested I had already gotten in the teams but I hadn’t realized it.
My week ended with Denver’s boys 4x400-meter relay team coming in second place by only one second.
I was heartbroken that they came so close to winning. I believe I saw the same emotion on the athlete’s faces.
Tennis was something that never crossed my mind in high school to watch or play but the W-SR teams have something special brewing for the future. The boys team came close to qualifying for the state tournament but fell to Dubuque Wallert, who beat Decorah.
Their season wasn’t done though as Benny Ramker and Isaac Becker took fifth at the state doubles tournament in Waterloo. Watching the support from the large crowd of students gathered showed me that the school is invested in all sports, no matter the success.
Finally, soccer. The place where the spring season officially ends. It was bittersweet to watch the championship game knowing it was the last one with that group. As the clock hit zero and the realization that the team lost was setting in on everyone, I snapped some pictures of the girls getting emotional that it was all over.
Looking through the lens and seeing that brought me back to my own time in sports having the same emotions. I have zero doubt in my mind that every athlete who graduated this past spring will fulfill their potential outside of athletics as well.