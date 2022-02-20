The Waverly-Shell Rock girls basketball team — which has tended to split wins and losses with Decorah the last two seasons, including this year — reasserted themselves for a 51-43 semifinal victory in the Class 4A Region 6 matchup on Saturday, Feb. 19 at home.
The Go-Hawks earned the right to travel to face North Polk on its home turf in the 4A Region 6 final at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The victor will head to the State Tournament. The 4A quarterfinals begin Tuesday, March 1.
W-SR girls head coach Greg Bodensteiner and his team discussed the 10-point loss to Decorah, 44-34, on Feb. 11, which came a month after W-SR had vanquished the Vikings by 16 points, 50-34.
At first, the Go-Hawks' comeback strategy focused on defense.
"Then we kind of realized we need to be better offensively because if we give up 44 points we need to find a way to win that game," Bodensteiner said.
Defensively, they tried to limit the Vikings' top scorers, Bryar Duwe and Yazmeen Whitsitt.
"Offensively we just put in some different actions to create more offensive movement," Bodensteiner said. "We were too stagnant last week ... too easy to guard against their zone.
"So we did some stuff that had kids moving more which was going to increase opportunities and it worked out for us."
The Go-Hawks pulled out to an early lead and led by seven to end the first quarter with 14 points. But the Vikings battled back, closing the gap at 19 points each with a minute left in the half. Within 10 seconds, the Go-Hawks pulled ahead by two. W-SR led by four to end the half 23-19. The home team worked to widen the gap in the second half, pushing ahead by 10 with five left in the third to end the third leading by 12, 38-26. Their biggest lead was 14 points, reached twice in the fourth, with eight minutes left, and again with four minutes left. Although they spent a bit of the late game on the freethrow line, the Vikings made better use of this opportunity, sinking 7-of-8 (87%) from the line to the Go-Hawks' 6-of-13 (46%). The Go-Hawk victory margin, as stated, was 8 points, 51-43.
While acknowledging the freethrow issues, Bodensteiner applauded his team's positivity.
"I thought even late when we were struggling with the free-throw line we had really good positive communication encouraging each other and our kids were saying the right things," Bodensteiner said.
Katelyn Eggena led Go-Hawk scoring Saturday with 23 points and shot 3-for-3 on freethrows; followed by Annika Behrends with 11 and 1-and-2 from the line; and Trinidee Moore with 8 — including one 3-pointer. Brenna Bodensteiner and Morgan Aikey added a 3-point field goal each.
"Katelyn Eggena led us in scoring tonight but a big piece of that was our kids did a nice job getting her the ball in good positions," Bodensteiner said, noting an improvement there from last week. "Our kids did a great job of getting it in her hands when she had chances to be successful."
As they train for the Tuesday matchup against North Polk, he said they will focus on playing hard and rebounding.
"We're going to make most things happen on the defensive end and then stay focused and be aggressive offensively but be smart at the same time," he said. "If we can tie all of that together we're going to have a chance in most games we play."