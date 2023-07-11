WAVERLY — Fight back.
It’s what every coach of every team across every level wants their team to do.
Waverly-Shell Rock complied. It just wasn’t enough to turn the tide during a 9-4 Class 3A Substate 3 semifinal loss to Mount Vernon on Monday at Harms Stadium at Hertel Field on Wartburg’s campus.
“They had some balls that found some holes, but at the same time they put some good swings out there, too,” W-SR head coach BJ Hermsen said. “I’m going to give credit where credit is due; I thought Mt. Vernon played awesome. I told (Mustangs coach) Charles (Chatman) after that game I loved the way their guys played and competed.”
The Go-Hawks (21-12) closed within a run (2-1) after leadoff batter Dylan Stockdale tripled and Ayden Hoffert doubled him home in the bottom of the first. Max Rollinger induced a flyout and consecutive strikeouts to end the threat, and gave way to Nolan Jackson.
Jackson pitched four full innings, limiting the host to two hits and a walk through his time on the mound. Waverly got to Jackson in the fifth, putting together a pair of two-out singles and an error to plate two runs.
Lance Meyers led off the frame and scored on a wild pitch (8-2), then Jack Elsamiller scored on a Stockdale single. Stockdale scored on an error to half the deficit.
“That’s the thing. It’s a crazy game,” Hermansen said. “We’ve had plenty of innings this year that were two, three run innings. That’s kind of how baseball works sometimes — you have to chip away, one at a time. Unfortunately, you can’t hit a seven-run home run. You just chip away, and I thought we did a good job of that for an inning.”
Mount Vernon (13-19) led 2-0 after the top of the first as the first two batters reached. An error after a flyout plated one, and Ryan Moeller’s single added the second.
Colin Bentley drove in Eric Lamb for a 3-1 lead in the second, then Michael Ryan and Bentley each drove in one in the third for a 5-1 score. A wild pitch scored another run for a 6-1 Mustangs advantage.
Ryan and Bentley drove in runs during the fifth for an 8-1 score.
“It’s fun to go against a team like that,” Hermsen said of Mount Vernon’s energy throughout the contest. “Obviously, wish the result was better from our end, but again, this one loss doesn’t define what we’ve done this season.”
Bentley, Ryan and Jase Jaspers each had two hits; Bentley and Ryan each drove in two runs.
Hoffert went 3 for 4 and Stockdale was 2 for 3 with two runs scored. They each had an RBI, as did Adam Wrage. Lance Myers stole two bases and Hoffert snagged one. The Go-Hawks won 20-plus games for the third straight season and won the Northeast Iowa Conference title for the second straight season.
“It’s a credit to our guys and the work they’ve put in this year,” Hermsen said. “Show up every day, ready to work, ready to go. This one stings, but when you look at it from a larger view, I think these guys will be proud of what we accomplished.”