The Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks set a Cole Collinge meet record in the distance medley April 21 with a time of 3:35.46. They currently sit with the fourth-fastest time in the state and compete at the Drake Relays, the Waverly-Shell Rock Booster Club wrote in a Facebook post April 22, @GoHawkBoosters. “Way to go Nick Kepford, Asa Newsom, Ryan Folkerts, and Wesley Spears,” the Booster Club said.
They are competing in event 64, heat three at the Drake Relays, set Friday, April 29.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.