The Northeast Iowa Conference voted recently to remove Waverly-Shell Rock from the conference.
With New Hampton spearheading the constitutional amendment, the six-team conference Executive Board needed a majority plus one vote for the resolution to pass for the first part. Vote one was passed on a 5-1 decision, with W-SR being the lone vote against. Part two of the vote is now being taken to their respective school boards so they can act on the decision. This vote by the school boards will then inform how the Executive Board will vote at the next meeting.
Waverly-Shell Rock’s basic education data system number, which is the total amount of students in grades 9-11, is at 555 students, which is the highest in the conference by a considerable amount. It actually ranks 56th in the state of Iowa, according to iahsaa.org.
If the vote is passed, it will become active after the 2022-2023 school year.
With the vote expected to pass later in the school year, the Go-Hawks have several options.
Among them:
The new Iowa Alliance Conference (IAC) starting in the fall of 2022 or the Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) are options for the school.
The Upper Iowa Conference (UIC) has also extended invites for multiple schools in the current NEIC to grow their conference by 10 teams to form one of the biggest conferences in the state of Iowa.
If Waverly does join the MVC, the quandary will be travel. Most schools included in the conference span Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Iowa City. Other schools include Cedar Falls and Waterloo even though they are in different classes.
Although the future is uncertain for the Go-Hawks, they have time to come to a decision. Formal submission requests must be in by June 1, with play expected to start for the new conference in 2023-2024.