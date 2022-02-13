Nashua-Plainfield wrestling punched six tickets to state at the 1A District 2 Tournament Saturday at Denver with three gold medals, two on various decisions at 106 and 120 and one on a forfeit at 152, and three more tickets on silver medals at 113, 126 and 138.
North Butler-Clarksville punched four tickets to state, three golds at 126, 195 and 285, and a silver at 170.
Denver had one state qualifier with a gold at 132.
In area team scoring, Nashua-Plainfield took first with 110 points, North Butler-Clarksville was third with 71 and Denver was 10th with 26.
Partway through the semifinal round, the Huskies were in the lead with more than 150 team points.
“We’ve got a champ already at 106 pounds, Jayden Rinken, a champ at 120, Garret Rinken,” Nashua-Plainfield head coach Al Frost said, also noting the forfeit win for first-place at 152 by McKade Munn.
The Huskies coach also gave props to a third-place medal resulting from a pin by freshman Jackson Carey at 145 pounds calling it “a big win.”
“They split before, him and that other Lake Mills kid,” Frost said.
Carey (13-11) felled Lake Mills senior Hayden Brua (26-25) in 5 minutes, 33 seconds at districts on Feb. 12.
“He got third place, gonna get a medal, but unfortunately he’s not going to get a wrestleback match," said Frost. "But as a freshman, just beating the senior there — wow, that’s some quality experience there.
“We’ve got some bonus points already, a major decision,” Frost said of their lead position at the time. “We don’t even talk about winning the district tournament as a team. It’d be frosting on the cake if it happens, but our only goal’s to get as many guys down to state as we can.”
NASHUA-PLAINFIELD
These Huskies won their first-place matches:
• At the 106 first-place match, freshman Jayden Rinken of the Huskies defeated freshman Lucas Oldenkamp of Lake Mills by decision, 8-1.
• At the 120 first-place match, junior Garret Rinken of N-P (undefeated 51-0), defeated junior Gavin Reed of Columbus Catholic by major decision, 10-0.
• At the 152 first-place match, senior McKade Munn of N-P won by forfeit over junior Alex Beaty of Lake Mills.
Huskies in second, still good for state, were:
• At 113, freshman Nic Brase of N-P won the second-place match over senior Rhett Bonnette of Denver by fall in 2:48 but lost the first-place match to Hayden Helgeson of Lake Mills (who was 41-6), by decision 4-1.
• At 126, N-P junior Kendrick Huck won the second-place match over freshman Alex Bosch of Newman Catholic by (NC) but but lost the first-place match to sophomore Tanner Arjes of North Butler-Clarksville by major decision 10-0.
• At 138, senior Trey Nelson won the second-place match over sophomore Collin Holm of South Winneshiek by decision 7-6 but lost the first-place match to undefeated senior Clayton McDonough of Central Springs (51-0) by decision 5-1.
DENVER
Denver won a first-place match at 132 when senior Joe Ebaugh defeated senior Brock Mathers of Central Springs by major decision, 11-2. Ebaugh was the host school’s lone state berth.
NB-C
• At 126 in the first-place match, sophomore Tanner Arjes of North Butler-Clarksville won over over junior Kendrick Huck of Nashua-Plainfield by major decision, 10-0.
• At 170 in the second-place match, North Butler Clarksville sophomore MaKade Bloker won over Brett Peterson of Lake Mills (NC) but lost the first-place match to senior Drake Tiedemann of Northwood-Kensett by medical forfeit.
• In the 195-pound first-place match, senior Kolben Miller of North Butler-Clarksville pinned senior Logan Hageman of South Winneshiek in 45 seconds.
• In the 285 first-place match, senior Chet Buss of North Butler-Clarksville, who is undefeated 44-0, pinned senior Mitchel Marr of Riceville in 4:34.
TEAM SCORES
1. Nashua-Plainfield 110
2. Lake Mills 73
3. North Butler-Clarksville 71
4. Central Springs 53.5
5. Hudson 47
5. Northwood-Kensett 47
7. South Winneshiek 46
8. Columbus Catholic 45
9. Newman Catholic 30
10. Denver 26