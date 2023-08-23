Today

Mostly sunny. Near record high temperatures. High 98F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 89F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.