Spring Break Hike at West Fork Forest Access – Monday, March 13; 1 p.m.
Bring the entire fa.m.ily out for a hike at West Fork Forest Access — which once boasted Iowa’s largest swa.m.p white oak tree. We are going to take a hike around West Fork Forest Access. This area is along the West Fork river, and provides a nice woodland area to explore. We will see what type of wildlife we can find hiding in the woods. No registration is required to attend this free spring break progra.m.. Just show up, and dress for some off trail (and possibly wet) hiking conditions. You can contact Annette with any questions you might have — 319-278-4237 or butlernaturalist@butler-bremer.com. Meet in the Parking Lot Near Bridge on Temple Avenue; 28376 Temple Avenue; New Hartford, IA 60625.
Spring Break Hike at Wolter’s Prairie – Friday, March 17; 1 p.m.
It is not often you find a remnant prairie that has never been plowed in the state of Iowa. We happen to have one right here in Butler County, and we are inviting you out to take a hike with us and learn more about the plants and animals that call it home. It is early in the season, and there may not been plants in bloom yet. But we will look at their seeds and see if we can find any critters hiding in the dormant plants. There is no need to register for this free spring break event. Just come out for an afternoon of adventure. There are no trails on this property so dress appropriately. Wolter’s Prairie; 19155 Quail Ave; Clarksville, IA 50619
Building Better Birders Workshop #2
We are hosting three workshops in conjunction with Building Better Birders whose mission is “to create birders, all across Iowa, that can contribute to the knowledge about birds across the state of Iowa through participation in Citizen Science progra.m.s such as Christmas Bird Counts, Great Backyard Bird Count, Project FeederWatch or even Monarch Butterfly Tagging!”
These workshops will be conducted by Kelly McKay (BioEco Research and Monitoring Center), with assistance from Mark Roberts (Clinton County Conservation), Brian Ritter and Ja.m.es Wiebler (Nahant Marsh Education Center).
Funding for this workshop was provided by the Resource Enhancement and Protection -Conservation Education Progra.m. (REAP-CEP).
The schedule for Thursday, March 16 is as follows:
Session 1: 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Bird Hike at Heery Woods State Park, Active Eagle’s Nest. (North Side 19195 Hwy 188, Clarksville, IA 50619)
11 a.m.-Noon Lunch Break
Session 2: Noon-1 p.m. “Human Activity Impacts on Bald Eagle Reproductive Success Along the Upper Mississippi River” Presentation at Heery Woods State Park — Allen and Fayette Meyer Nature Center.
1 p.m.-1:15 p.m. Break
Session 3: 1:15 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Nature Presentation by Clarksville Public Library at Heery Woods State Park — Allen and Fayette Meyer Nature Center.
2:30 p.m.-2:45 p.m. Break
Session 4: 2:45 p.m.-4:15 p.m. “Waterbirds of Iowa” Presentation at Heery Woods State Park — Allen and Fayette Meyer Nature Center.
You can find this and other workshop schedules from around the state at https://buildingbetterbirders.com